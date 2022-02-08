He loved his high school so much, he came back to teach. Now he’s vice-principal

Leo Scantlebury has walked the corridors of Howard S. Billings Regional High School for more years than its current student population has been alive.

From student, to teacher, and now to vice-principal, Leo Scantlebury has devoted much of his life to the high school in Châteauguay, Que., on Montreal's South Shore.

As far as he's concerned, he's got a lot more to give. He's determined to help improve the school and enhance its reputation.

Scantlebury graduated from Howard S. Billings in 1989, returning two decades later, in 2008, to teach physical education, math and ethics, as well as to coach several sports teams.

He was named to his current role in 2019.

I'm usually the big guy when it comes to discipline in the school, said Scantlebury. It's a role for which he said he's well-suited.

It's a little bit easier for me to be a disciplinarian here because I have the respect of all the students.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of that role, he said, due to the strain it has put on both students and staff.

I'm always ready to help and listen to the kids, he said. But I am also here to help the teachers, as well.

Scantlebury is very mindful of the fact that he's a leader in a school with a large Black population.

A lot of the kids are of a West Indian background, African background, so it's easy to relate to them. I understand a lot of their struggles, he said.

I try to be kind of like a role model to all of the kids, as well to let them know that I'm here for them.

Scantlebury said his experience coaching high school athletes has helped him in his role as vice-principal, and it's why he's not usually yelling and screaming when handing out detentions or other forms of punishment.

You've got to be able to reach kids when you're coaching, to help them [attain] their potential, he said.

It's the same with discipline…. You [may] want to throw the book at them, but you want to feel for them as well. You've got to remember that they're kids.

Scantlebury loves his school and the community he grew up in.

I'm proud that I'm a part of Châteauguay, and I've been a citizen in Châteauguay for 50 years, he said.

To see all of the Black people that are moving into Châteauguay and coming to our school, it's a beautiful thing. I'm very proud of it.

