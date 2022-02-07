Court grants injunction to silence honking in downtown Ottawa for 10 days

Tooting a horn is not an expression of any great thought I'm aware of, said Justice Hugh McLean during a court hearing in Ottawa Monday.

The request for an injunction came out of a proposed class-action lawsuit filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Friday by lawyer Paul Champ on behalf of his client, Zexi Li.

It sought an injunction prohibiting the defendants, or any other participant in the anti-vaccine mandate convoy protest, from using vehicle horns in the vicinity of downtown. It would cover the zone north of the Queensway, the city's main east-west artery.

The horn tactic is organized and planned by the defendants to cause serious discomfort and inconvenience, reads the document filed with the court outlining the grounds for the motion.

The air horns and train horns are extremely loud and can cause permanent hearing damage … the air horns and train horns are blasted at sound levels of 105 to 120 decibels for prolonged periods.

The judge said that while the participants have a right to protest, taking their horns away would not rob them of that right.

Keith Wilson, a lawyer representing three protest organizers named in the suit, argued that his clients are not personally responsible for the noise.

He also said that what Ottawa is experiencing is a grassroots protest against pandemic measures.

There is more evidence before you that downtown Ottawa residents don't feel they're being harmed and this is part of the democratic process, he said.

McLean said the injunction will be in effect for only 10 days.

The two sides are meeting now behind closed doors to discuss the terms of the order.

Catharine Tunney (new window) · CBC News