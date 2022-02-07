Kim Boutin wins Olympic short track bronze at Beijing 2022

The 27-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., also won bronze in the event in her triple-medal Winter Games debut four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

In Monday's final, Boutin overcame a false start to stop the clock in 42.73 seconds, behind Italy's Arianna Fontana (42.49) and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (42.57).

I feel I was in the race and knew where I should pass. The goal was to be happy on the ice and I was, Boutin told Roseline Filion, the retired Olympic diver from Radio-Canada'. I'm proud of myself.

WATCH | Boutin earns 2nd bronze in as many Olympics:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

The 31-year-old Fontana fell on the first corner to force a re-start on the way to back-to-back Olympic victories and her 10th career Winter Games medal.

Boutin will join her women's teammates for the 3,000 relay semifinals scheduled for Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, she was part of Canada's mixed relay team that placed sixth after being penalized for a push from behind following video review when Florence Brunelle and Hungary's Petra Jaszapati collided.

Brunelle, the world No. 7 in the 500, was eliminated in Monday's 500 after being penalized for a lane change causing contact in the quarter-finals. The native of Trois-Rivieres, Que., appeared to kick a block into the path of teammate Alyson Charles of Montreal.

The 18-year-old Brunelle finished ninth in the event in her senior international debut at the 2021 world championships and competed in her first World Cup events last fall.

Charles went on to place third in the 'B' final in 43.273.

A tough Sunday of missed medal opportunities by Canadian athletes extended to Monday in the men's 1,000, with 2018 Olympic bronze medallist Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles being knocked out of the competition in the quarter-finals.

Dion, who ranked No. 1 in the event after reaching the podium three times in four World Cup events this season, slid out of his heat while rounding the bend early in the fourth of nine laps and registered no time. Japan's Kazuki Yoshinaga was subsequently penalized for a lane change causing contact.

The 27-year-old Dion from Montreal captured a bronze at the 2018 Olympics as part of the Canadian men's relay team but is still looking for his first individual Olympic medal.