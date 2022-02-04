Protest convoy rolls into Quebec City ahead of demonstration at provincial legislature

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The first of several convoys expected to roll into the province's capital was comprised mostly of pick-up trucks, SUVs and cars — many of which were decked out with Canadian and Quebec flags. Earlier in the day, a handful of people were already at the protest site, sporting yellow vests and setting up signs. Local police say they got there by foot.

Organizers of a protest scheduled for Saturday say they are demonstrating in show of support for protesters who have been occupying Ottawa for nearly a week (new window). They are demanding an end to public health measures, including provincial vaccine mandates, masks and restrictions.

Bernard Gauthier, a well-known union leader from Quebec's North Shore region, posted a video to Facebook on Thursday morning, stating he was departing with about 50 vehicles toward the provincial capital and promising to stay there.

We're doing this for the next generation — our kids — but also for ourselves, Gauthier said in the video.

A convoy of approximately 100 vehicles arrived at a rest area in Stoneham, about 27 kilometres north of Quebec City, around 5 p.m. Thursday. It had made successive stops in Port-Cartier, Baie-Comeau, Forestville and Saguenay.

At about 5:30 p.m., the convoy began moving toward Quebec City and arrived around 6:45 p.m.

Vehicles with protesters aboard are arriving in Quebec City. Photo: Radio-Canada / Pierre-Alexandre Bolduc

It's unclear how many people will descend on the provincial capital. More convoys are expected to arrive in Quebec City from other parts of the province for the hastily organized event, with the bulk expected on Saturday.

Earlier Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault sent a firm message to those planning to take part in the protest: We won't tolerate any mayhem.

At a news conference in Sherbrooke, Legault said provincial police and city officers are prepared for the demonstrators, and said Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault is also monitoring the situation.

Legault said he respects the public's right to protest, but he has no tolerance for those that want to incite mayhem and stop residents from moving around the city's centre.

Citizens need to be able to function normally, he said, which includes allowing children to attend the Quebec Winter Carnival, which coincides with the protest.

Organizers and the city of Quebec have said they will do their best to keep the public informed about any changes to the festival's schedules or events, which opens Friday.

I want to see normal life being possible, Legault said.

Police standing guard around legislature

Quebec provincial police and city officers have been standing guard around the National Assembly since early Thursday in anticipation of the protest.

In a public video alert (new window)issued by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Thursday afternoon, Sgt. Helene St-Pierre said the force would work with Quebec City police (SPVQ) to ensure demonstrations remain peaceful.

Police officers and cruisers are stationed on streets near Quebec's legislature, and several municipal tanker trucks are parked near the Parliament Gardens and on Grande-Allée Street to block vehicles from circulating in the area.

Honoré-Mercier Avenue is closed between Grande Allée and René-Lévesque boulevards, as is the section of Grande Allée between Cours du Général-De Montcalm and D'Auteuil Street.

Hundreds of demonstrators also took part in the convoy last Saturday in Baie-Comeau, in support of the one that converged on Ottawa. Photo: Radio-Canada / Benoît Jobin

SQ is reminding those who want to watch the convoy that it's against the law to be on foot on highways, including on the shoulder, and that police will not hesitate to intervene for safety reasons.

On Wednesday, Quebec City police (SPVQ) said everything is being done to ensure the safety of people who will attend both the carnival and the demonstration.

The City of Quebec has asked people to use public transportation to get downtown this weekend, and will be deploying staff on the ground to maintain access to businesses.

Residents are also being asked to leave their garbage out one hours before the usual time — 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. — in order to allow the collection to start earlier in the event of traffic.

CBC News with files from Cathy Senay, Émilie Warren and Canadian Press