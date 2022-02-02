Detainee dies after being held at immigration detention centre in Laval

First responders were called after the detainee was found in medical distress, the agency said in a statement Sunday.

Employees who were on site provided CPR until paramedics arrived. The person later died in hospital a few hours later.

Provincial police and Quebec's coroner's office will be investigating the death.

The person's family has been notified and their identity will not be released because of privacy considerations, the CBSA said.

Details about what could have caused the death will not be released while the investigation is ongoing, they added.

CBC News