Protest organizers dig in and say only politicians can clear Ottawa’s downtown

The protest has seen vehicles parked and honking on roads leading to Parliament Hill since Friday, with widespread reports of threats and harassment in the area (new window). Ottawa police have said they've chosen not to step in (new window) when they see laws being broken because the threat of violence is too high. They announced two arrests Tuesday (new window).

Crowds swelled to between 5,000 to 18,000 people on Saturday, according to police, with the city estimating another 3,000 came to the Hill on Sunday. Police said Tuesday night that 250 people remained, without offering a vehicle count.

The scope of the road closures and size of the area the city says to avoid have dropped since Saturday, but still take up swaths of both residential and business districts (new window). Many businesses and services have chosen to close (new window).

Our message to the citizens of Ottawa is one of empathy, wrote Chris Barber, who said he's a senior convoy leader in a Wednesday morning news release.

We understand your frustration and genuinely wish there was another way for us to get our message across, but the responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who have [preferred] to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue.

The release states protesters plan to remain in Ottawa 'for as long as it takes.'

In that news release, some of its organizers repeated their goal of staying put until all COVID-19 orders by all governments across Canada have ended.

They didn't mention one faction's demand (new window) that government leaders resign if they won't end these mandates, nor the specific changes to cross-border truck vaccination rules they focused on earlier in their convoy (new window).

Ottawa's mayor and Ontario's premier (new window) have said it's time for the protestors to leave. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (new window) has said he's not going to meet with protesters, nor be intimidated with changing course on his government's pandemic strategy.

Ottawa police have scheduled a media briefing for 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.

