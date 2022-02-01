Trudeau warns Moscow of ’serious consequences’ during special debate on situation in Ukraine

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The discussion was part of a take note debate about the situation in Ukraine, a format that allows MPs to address national issues in a more wide-ranging, detailed fashion when compared to typical debates on specific legislation.

The Liberal government, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, largely repeated previously stated positions about Russian aggression and Canada's commitments to Ukraine's sovereignty during the discussion.

Russia has massed around 100,000 troops along its borders with Ukraine, but denies it is planning to attack. It says it wants to stop NATO from expanding into Ukraine, and eastward into areas that Russia considers part of its sphere of influence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also has called on the U.S. to remove its nuclear weapons from Europe and for Western allied countries to stop rotating their troops through several nations in Eastern Europe.

NATO officials have rejected Putin's demands.

Ottawa extends, expands military mission

Ottawa recently expanded and extended its military mission to help train Ukrainian troops. The government has also provided a $120 million loan to Ukraine in addition to non-lethal aid.

Russia is seeking confrontation, Trudeau said. He warned of severe costs and serious consequences if Russia chooses to invade Ukraine, noting plans for co-ordinated economic sanctions against Russia if an invasion takes place.

A Ukrainian soldier in a trench on the frontline with Russian-backed separatists near Avdiivka in southeastern Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images / ANATOLII STEPANOV

The Conservatives repeatedly pressed the Liberals to send weapons to Ukraine, but the government did not indicate any plans to immediately do so.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole urged the government to step up and help our friends in Ukraine.

Step up with the equipment they say they need to fight against overwhelming odds.

