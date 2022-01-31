Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Trudeau has been isolation since one of his children also tested positive for the virus late last week. In a social media post, Trudeau said he would stay in quaratine and work remotely while he recovers.

Trudeau got his first two COVID-19 shots last year and received a booster dose at a Ottawa pharmacy earlier this month.

After announcing his test result, Trudeau urged everyone to get vaccinated and get boosted at a time when cases of the Omicron variant are very high in many parts of the country. The prime minister's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, contracted COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020.

The prime minister and his family were moved from their residence, Rideau Cottage, over the weekend as a convoy of truckers and other anti-vaccine-mandate protesters converged on Parliament Hill to oppose the federal government's pandemic restrictions.

Despite the positive test, Trudeau is still expected to hold a press conference this morning as the convoy protesters continue to gridlock part of the city.

A cacophony of honking and cheering filled the city for two days over the weekend as thousands of protesters voiced their opposition to various vaccine mandates.

Some honking resumed sporadically in the early hours of Monday and vehicles continue to block streets in the downtown core.

Trudeau will make remarks and take questions from reporters at 11:15 a.m. ET as the House of Commons returns after the holiday break.

The protest was initially focused on the federal government's vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, but it has expanded into a movement against broader public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Ottawa police described the protests as mainly peaceful but said Sunday they were investigating a number of incidents, including threatening behaviour, public mischief and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Swastikas spotted

Police said several incidents Saturday roundly condemned as disrespectful, including protesters jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and adorning a statue of Terry Fox with anti-vaccine material and an upside down Canadian flag, are also under review.

At least one Confederate flag was spotted in the crowd, a holdover from the U.S. Civil War that is often associated with racist and far-right elements. Swastikas were also spotted on a few flags and signs.

While the crowds began to dissipate Sunday night, some, including the organizers behind a GoFundMe page that has amassed more than $8 million to support the convoy, said the goal is to create a logistics nightmare for the government and force it to repeal vaccine mandates.

One organizing group, Canada Unity, is demanding that government leaders either make the changes or RESIGN their lawful positions of authority Immediately.

Ottawa police have repeated their urging that people should avoid travelling downtown on Monday.

For those who choose to remain, we'll make that assessment once we understand who is still here, what purposes and what public safety risks are associated to that, said Chief Peter Sloly.

MPs are set to return to question period Monday, but Government House leader Mark Holland said some will likely do so virtually.

We have important work to accomplish for Canadians in Parliament, and we're looking forward to getting this done and delivering results, said a statement from his office Sunday.

We've already passed a motion that gives MPs the flexibility to work in a Hybrid House in this sitting — which remains in effect until June. Some MPs will be in the chamber on Monday and beyond, and others will participate virtually.

Ahead of the protest, Parliament's sergeant-at-arms, the person responsible for the safety and security of the parliamentary precinct and its occupants, warned that protesters could show up at politicians' homes.