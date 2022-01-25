- Home
Canada unveils non-NHL Olympic hockey roster with pro experience, young talent
Eric Staal, 37, leads way while world junior stars McTavish, Power offer fresh legs
Twelve years after winning Olympic hockey gold in Vancouver, forward Eric Staal returns to lead a group of Canadian men into the Beijing tournament that begins Feb. 9.
Other former NHL players announced Tuesday include forwards David Desharnais, Daniel Winnik, Josh Ho-Sang, Eric O'Dell, Ben Street and defencemen Jason Demers, Mark Barberio and Tyler Wotherspoon.
The league pulled its players from the Olympics in December due to the disruption in the regular-season schedule as a result of rising COVID-19 cases through the league.
More to come.
CBC News