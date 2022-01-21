Landlord delivers new appliances — and a $4,500 increase in annual rent

I just couldn't believe it, said resident Eileen Godin.

I've lived here for seven years and the most we've ever had for an increase is $25.

Godin lives in a 12-unit building on Bonita Avenue with her partner, Mark Taylor, and 15-year-old daughter. They are paying $725 a month, but were notified in October that it would jump to $1,100 on Feb. 1, an increase of 52 per cent.

The property sold in September to a numbered company based in Langley, B.C., for $1.2 million. That's $517,500 more than Service New Brunswick values it to be worth in its most recent assessment.

The numbered company that bought the property lists Ryan and Christina Leeper as its president and vice-president. Calls to their phone number on Wednesday went to voicemail and were not returned.

According to Godin, each unit had washers and dryers installed following the sale to replace coin-operated machines in the basement. But she said that's not enough to justify paying an extra $4,500 a year to live there.

Godin believes a number of her neighbours are in the same position.

The people that live in these buildings, they're making minimum wage and a little bit better, but nothing substantial, said Godin, who works at a fast-food restaurant.

Most of them are moving out because they can't afford that kind of money.

50 to 75 per cent rent increases 'not unheard of'

The family joins a growing list of New Brunswick tenants who have been forced into a move in recent months following the sale of their building and a subsequent rent hike.

It's something affordable housing advocate Kit Hickey says her office sees frequently.

As these buildings turn over, they are seeing huge increases in rent. Fifty, 75 per cent is not unheard of, she said.

Tenants in this building on Sussex Drive in Saint John received rent increase notices of up to 74 per cent in December. According to Statistics Canada, rents in New Brunswick have risen by an average of 10 per cent over the last two years, triple the national average. (Robert Jones/CBC News) Photo: (Robert Jones/CBC News)

What we're looking at are so many more people being forced into unaffordable housing situations and then [in some cases] all of the other necessities of life are forgotten. People are not eating properly, they don't get medications or they're forced into homelessness.

Hickey is executive director of Housing Alternatives Inc., which helps manage non-profit and co-op housing buildings throughout southern New Brunswick. It has no vacancies in any of its buildings.

Sufficient protections for tenants, minister says

Despite substantial increases hitting a number of tenants in recent months, New Brunswick Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch told CBC News on Tuesday the province has sufficient protections for tenants.

He pointed out that there is a rule in New Brunswick that rent increases are not supposed to exceed what is generally charged in a given area in buildings of similar condition. That effectively constitutes rent control, he said.

But in practice, increases of any amount in New Brunswick are allowed if a tenant does not formally object to the Residential Tenancies Tribunal within 30 days of receiving notice.

And in buildings where some tenants file an objection and some do not, a tribunal ruling that an increase is unreasonable applies only to those who have submitted paperwork.

If you don't make the complaint, it's not going to be acted upon, acknowledged Fitch.

Hickey says that is a problem because many low-income renters don't have the online and other tools needed to understand the rules and fill out the forms.

Filing those complaints is not easy, said Hickey.

Many people do not have the wherewithal or the expertise to make their way through the whole system. And you've got a lot of people who experience financial difficulty and have lived with it all of their lives and they don't have a lot of confidence in the system either.

Godin and her partner, Mark Taylor, were entitled to file an objection but chose not to do so.

Taylor said the process of objecting is cumbersome and his past experience with Service New Brunswick has left him with the impression it will favour landlords in a dispute with tenants.

The paperwork and the stuff you've got to do, it's kind of ridiculous, really, he said. You should be able to just make a phone call.

Godin said the family managed to find another apartment nearby at a decent rent, but she is worried about what will happen if that building sells, too.

The prices are going ridiculously high, Godin said. I feel that it shouldn't be allowed. I think the government should put a cap on it like they do in other provinces.

Robert Jones (new window) · CBC News