Russia faces severe sanctions if it moves further into Ukraine, says Canada’s Joly

Russia has positioned about 100,000 troops across Ukraine's borders, along with tanks and other heavy artillery, stoking fears across Europe of an invasion, but Russia has denied it intends to do that.

We reject Russia's false narrative that Ukraine or NATO are threats, she said during a news conference in Brussels Thursday.

They can choose meaningful dialogue or swift, severe consequences.

Joly says Russia is already in Ukraine and that Canada and its European and NATO allies will not stand for further provocation — a reference to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and the fomenting of Russian separatist forces in Ukraine's eastern region.

When asked about beefing up military resources, including sending weapons to the region, Joly said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is, as we speak, looking at a range of options

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, but that he will pay a dear price for that.

Joly was speaking in Brussels today with her European Union counterpart Josep Borrell, where she is wrapping up her three-country tour, which has included stops in Ukraine and France.

Joly is to meet later today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Canadian Press