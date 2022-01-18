Alberta premier asks justice minister to ’step back’ from job over phone call to police chief

The request follows a CBC News story (new window) Monday that revealed Madu had telephoned Edmonton police chief Dale McFee to discuss a distracted driving ticket he received March 10, 2021.

In a late-night announcement on Twitter, Kenney said that Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage will act as justice minister and solicitor general during Madu's leave of absence.

The premier said he will appoint an independent investigator to review relevant facts and determine whether there was interference in the administration of justice in this case. The findings of the review will be made public, he said.

In the interim period, I have asked Minister Madu to step back from his ministerial duties, Kenney wrote.

Kenney said Madu told him that he did not ask the chief to have the ticket rescinded, and it wasn't his intention to interfere in the case. Madu also paid the ticket.

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu was fined for distracted driving in March 2021, according to a traffic ticket obtained by CBC News. Photo: Peter Evans

In a statement to CBC News Monday, prior to Kenney's announcement, Madu confirmed the incident and that he had already paid the ticket in full. However, he said he told the officer who pulled him over that he disagreed with the fine and that his phone was in his pocket.

He said he called McFee because he wanted to ensure he was not being unlawfully surveilled following a controversy surrounding the Lethbridge Police Service.

At that time, the provincial government was preparing to step in after reports of unlawful surveillance and database searches conducted by Lethbridge officers on NDP MLA Shannon Phillips during her time as environment minister.

Madu, who is Black, said he wanted to raise concerns about racial profiling with the chief.

"Chief McFee assured me that that was most definitely not the case, and I accepted him at his word…to be abundantly clear, at no point did I request that the ticket be rescinded. I would never do that.

However, in that particular call, I regret raising the issue at all with the Chief McFee, Madu said.

McFee has confirmed that Madu did not ask to get out of the ticket, and that Madu expressed concern about people of colour being stopped by police and political tension with the Lethbridge Police Service.

Jade Markus (new window) · CBC News with files from Elise von Scheel, Janice Johnston