Major blizzard slamming Greater Toronto Area, with up to 40 cm of snow expected

By the end of the day, the city and surrounding areas could get as much as 40 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning this morning, upgrading from a winter storm warning. The weather agency said the blizzard could cause serious problems in dense urban areas.

It warned of hazardous conditions with heavy snow and strong winds resulting in widespread near-zero visibility.

A CBC Toronto reporter out on the ground reported shortly after 6 a.m. that the snow's falling so fast that as soon as work crews clear it, it starts accumulating again.

Gusting winds of up to 60 km/h combined with hourly snowfall of between four and seven centimetres during the morning could produce treacherous conditions for drivers and other commuters, Environment Canada cautioned.

There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas, the federal weather agency said, advising people that rapidly accumulating snow will make traffic difficult.

Snow started coming down in the early morning hours, with several centimetres already starting to accumulate in much of Toronto and surrounding areas.

The storm is due to a low-pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes, Environment Canada said.

Toronto under extreme cold weather alert

The City of Toronto has also issued an extreme cold weather alert Monday as the storm continues to hammer the GTA.

Environment Canada says Toronto residents can expect a high of –6 C during the day with a wind chill of –15 in the morning and –12 in the afternoon.

The city says it is activating the following warming centres that will be open at 7 p.m.: