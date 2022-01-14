  1. Home
Canadian imprisoned in Egypt for years safely back in Toronto

Mohammed el-Attar was charged with spying but maintained his confession was tortured out of him

Egyptian-Canadian Mohammed el-Attar was jailed in Cairo in 2007. On Friday, he returned to Toronto.

Photo:  (Hossam Ali/The Associated Press)

Mohammed el-Attar, a Canadian imprisoned in Egypt for nearly 15 years, landed safely at Toronto's Pearson airport Friday morning. 

El-Attar, who is also known by the name Joseph, was arrested after arriving in Cairo for what he said was a vacation to see family in January of 2007.

He was charged with spying for Israel while in Canada and swiftly sentenced.

The bulk of the case rested on a confession that el-Attar and human rights groups have always maintained was tortured out of him.

CBC News reported in 2015 (new window) that el-Attar was held in a three-by-two-metre cell while in Egypt.

More to come

