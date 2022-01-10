Ontario reporting 2,467 patients in hospital with COVID-19 and 438 people in ICU

Of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19, there are 438 people with the illness in ICUs. That's a jump from 412 patients the day before and up from 248 just seven days ago.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is up from 1,232 patients on the same day last week.

Health Minister Christine Elliott shared the figures and noted that not all hospitals report on weekends, which means the hospitalization number is likely an undercount to some degree.

The ministry also recorded the deaths of 12 more people with COVID-19, pushing Ontario's official death toll to 10,378.

The province reported at least 9,706 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. As Ontario recently changed its guidelines (new window) to significantly limit who qualifies for a PCR test, the case total for today is likely a drastic undercount of the real situation. Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates that roughly one in five cases are currently being confirmed by the province's testing regime.

For the 40,692 tests that were completed, Public Health Ontario reported a positivity rate of 26.7 per cent.

The number of people with COVID-19 in hospital each day includes the number in intensive care. Photo: Ontario Ministry of Health/CBC

The cases confirmed through the limited testing available include:

1,879 in Toronto

1,310 in Peel Region

1,033 in York Region

680 in Durham Region

565 in Ottawa

456 in Waterloo Region

437 in Halton Region

412 in Hamilton

404 in Simcoe Muskoka

333 in Middlesex-London

333 in Niagara Region

333 in Windsor-Essex

181 in Eastern Ontario health unit

126 in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

116 in Brant County

111 in Lambton County

Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered another 93,741 doses of vaccines on Sunday and 133,661 the day before.

Roughly 91.1 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received one dose of vaccine, and 88.4 per cent have gotten two doses.

CBC News with files from The Canadian Press