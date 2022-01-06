Filipino Canadian Nina Lee Aquino appointed artistic director of NAC English Theatre

Aquino was appointed as the next artistic director of the NAC English Theatre on Thursday.

She'll succeed Jillian Keiley (new window), who is stepping down this summer after a decade at the helm of the Ottawa institution.

Aquino cemented her reputation as a leader in Canada's theatre community during her 10 seasons as artistic director of Toronto's Factory Theatre.

She's also an award-winning director, dramaturg and teacher who has been credited for championing emerging talent and bringing diverse voices to the stage.

WATCH | Theatremaker Nina Lee Aquino recounts the advice that changed her life

Aquino is set to take the reins at NAC English Theatre on Aug. 29.

The NAC that I dream of is a creative catalyst for change and transformation, Aquino said in a news release (new window).

It is the place where artists and audiences constantly interrogate and explore what Canada's place is in the world and what the rest of the world's place is in Canada.

