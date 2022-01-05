Federal transport minister asks for investigation into Sunwing party flight to Mexico

Videos of the Dec. 30 flight shared on social media appear to show passengers not wearing masks as they gather in close proximity, dancing in the aisle and on seats. In one video, a large bottle of vodka appears to be passed among passengers.

According to reports, the plane had been chartered and some of the passengers were cast members from Quebec reality television shows.

Alghabra said in a post on Twitter that the risks of COVID-19 need to be taken seriously.

Rena Kisfalvi, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees local that represents about 1,000 Sunwing flight attendants, also called the behaviour unacceptable.

In a statement, Sunwing says it notified Transport Canada about the behaviour and its security department is investigating.

The health and safety of our employees and passengers is our top priority, Sunwing said. The passengers' behaviour was unruly and contravened several Canadian Aviation Regulations as well as public health regulations.

It also said it set conditions for the group's return to Montreal Jan. 5 but that unfortunately, the group did not accept all the terms. As a result, Sunwing has cancelled the flight home.

The Canadian Press with files from Brennan Neill