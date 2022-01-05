More than 2,000 Ontarians with COVID-19 now in hospital as ICU admissions also climb

The Ministry of Health says there are 2,081 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, up from 726 at the same time last week — a 187 per cent jump.

Similarly, there are 288 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units, up from 190 last Wednesday.

According to Critical Care Services Ontario, 42 more adults with COVID-19 were admitted to ICUs on Tuesday. A total of 124 adults were moved to ICUs in the last three days, the agency said.

The number of people with COVID-19 in hospital each day includes the number in intensive care. Photo: Ontario Ministry of Health/CBC

As Ontario recently changed its guidelines (new window) to significantly limit who qualifies for a PCR test, the case total for today is likely a drastic undercount of the real situation. Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates that roughly one in five cases are currently being confirmed by the province's testing regime.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of 14 more people with the illness, pushing the province's official toll to 10,252.

Public health units collectively administered another 180,013 doses of vaccines on Tuesday, including 161,487 booster shots. A total of 4,056,554 people in the province have now had a third shot.

Meanwhile, a host of renewed health measures and restrictions are now in place in Ontario.

Schools will run remotely until at least Jan. 17, while most other measures, including business closures, are slated to last at least 21 days.

Hospitals are ordered to pause all non-urgent surgeries to free up staff to cover absences and the rising number of hospitalized virus patients.

Several kinds of business including cinemas, gyms, theatres and restaurants must close for indoor activities.

Some other businesses including retail stores and personal care services are limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Social gatherings are limited to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

