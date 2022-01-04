Manitoba moves to remote learning for most students until Jan. 17

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Classes resume next Monday, with most students in remote learning until Jan. 17.

Kindergarten to Grade 6 students who are children of critical service workers, as well as K-12 students with special learning needs, will be able to attend school in person if no alternative care is available.

We know our children learn best in a classroom setting and it is our goal to ensure they can return to the classroom as quickly as possible, Stefanson said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen said the province plans to expand the number of rapid testing kits offered to schools, particularly those with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, as the supply increases.

Medical-grade masks will also be required for staff when classes resume. Students will be asked to wear well-fitting masks with at least three layers.

Manitoba will be distributing at least five million more child and adult medical masks over the next two months as demand increases, Cullen said.

Child-care facilities that offer year-round service, including those in schools, will remain open and are being asked to prioritize children of critical service workers, the province says.

Facilities that operate based on the school calendar and do not provide service during school breaks will provide care to children of critical service workers who need before- and after-school care.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Education Minister Cliff Cullen will give an update on Manitoba's return-to-school plans as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the province.

Stefanson and Cullen will also be joined by Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief provincial public health officer.

The province already delayed the return to school after the winter break by a few days (new window), until Jan. 10, to assess the impact of the Omicron variant.

In recent days, the teachers' union and board of Winnipeg's largest school division (new window) have publicly called for moving almost all students to remote learning.

The Manitoba Teachers' Society and the Winnipeg School Division's board of trustees both say they want schools to move back to red-level restrictions, the highest on the province's pandemic response system, at least for the month of January.

The concern, of course, is that if we get into in-person learning and we see large numbers of cases within students, within the staff in schools, it could make for a very disruptive month of learning in January, Manitoba Teachers' Society president James Bedford told CBC News last week.

In a statement on Friday, the union said it's opposed to any hybrid learning arrangements and optional remote learning, which Bedford said make teachers' jobs extraordinarily difficult.

The statement also asked the province to provide medical-grade N95 masks to all education staff who are still at school during remote learning, since the children of critical service workers would still be allowed to go to class.

Betty Edel, the chair of the Winnipeg School Division's board of trustees, sent a letter to the province with a similar request for remote learning and those safety measures. She also wants to see rapid tests made available to all staff and students.

On Monday, the provincial COVID-19 dashboard (new window) was updated to show an increase of 5,411 new cases, along with six deaths, since Friday.

The provincial test positivity rate had skyrocketed to 37.9 per cent as of Monday, up from 30.7 on Friday.

