Ontario moves school online, closes indoor dining and gyms as part of sweeping new COVID-19 measures

Premier Doug Ford announced the changes at a morning news conference Monday. He was joined at the announcement by his ministers of health, education and finance, as well Ontario's chief medical officer of health and the CEO of Ontario Health.

The new restrictions are part of a modified version of Step Two of the province's Roadmap to Reopen from earlier this year.

The province announced all publicly funded and private schools will move to remote learning starting January 5 until at least January 17.

The announcement comes after last Thursday, when Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said the return to school date would be pushed by two days to Wednesday (new window) but would still be in-person. Moore said the province wanted to give schools extra time to provide N95 masks to staff and to deploy 3,000 HEPA filter units.

The newly announced measures include:

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars closed.

Only outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted.

Social gathering limits reduced to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Retail stores, malls and personal care services limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Saunas, steam rooms, and oxygen bars closed.

Capacity at weddings, funerals and religious services limited to 50 per cent capacity per room.

Outdoor services must have two-metre distancing between all attendees.

Employees must work remotely unless their work requires them to be on site.

Gyms and other indoor recreational sport facilities closed, except athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and certain professional and elite sports leagues.

Outdoor facilities are permitted but with a 50 per cent capacity limit on spectators.

Museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, historic sites, amusement parks, festivals and other attractions closed.

Outdoor establishments allowed with restrictions and capacity limits.

Indoor meeting and event spaces closed with limited exceptions, expect those with outdoor spaces, which can operate with restrictions.

The new measures will come into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 12:01 a.m.

New modelling from Public Health Ontario on hospital admissions shows that the Omicron variant will overwhelm the entire health system.

Meanwhile the province reported 13,578 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a tweet from Health Minister Christine Elliott (new window). That follows 16,714 cases on Sunday and a pandemic-high 18,445 cases (new window) on Saturday.

Public Health Ontario has warned recently that daily case counts are an underestimate given changes to testing eligibility and Omicron's quick spread.

coronavirus. Still, experts have warned that the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — could overwhelm hospitals and threaten the ability of businesses to stay open.

Omicron cases surge

Ontario discovered its first case of the Omicron variant on Nov. 28, just days after South African researchers alerted the world to its existence. Around three weeks later, Omicron became the dominant variant (new window), making up the majority of new daily infections in the province.

Ontario: New daily cases of COVID-19 The dark grey line is the average daily number of new cases over the previous seven days. Photo: Chart: Mike Crawley Source: Ontario Ministry of Health

On Dec. 16, Ontario's COVID-19 science table called for circuit breaker restrictions to combat the rapid spread of Omicron and avoid ICU admissions reaching unsustainable levels by early January.

In response, Ontario reintroduced capacity limits (new window) at restaurants, bars and retailers on Dec. 19, capping most at 50 per cent. It also mandated they close at 11 p.m., imposed limits on the sale of alcohol and limited private indoor gatherings to 10 people.

WATCH | Toronto pharmacist holds special clinic to vaccinate school staff:

Some limits were also placed on sports and extracurricular activities, and capacity restrictions on large venues were also imposed.

But some experts warned even those measures weren't strong enough to curb "out of control" transmission (new window) of the virus.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions rising

While a more comprehensive provincial update is expected Tuesday, below are some key pandemic indicators and figures provided by Elliott this morning.

The number of people with COVID-19 in hospital each day includes the number in intensive care. Photo: Ontario Ministry of Health/CBC

The number of people with COVID-19 in ICUs across the province rose to 248 on Monday from 224 on Sunday and 214 on Saturday. The seven-day average currently sits at 210.

In total, there are 1,232 people hospitalized with COVID-19, although Elliott noted that not all hospitals report on weekends.

More than 89,000 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, Elliott said, and to date, 27,422,363 doses have been administered in Ontario. Nearly 91 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received one dose of a vaccine, while more than 88 per cent have received two doses.

CBC News with files from The Canadian Press