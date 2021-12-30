Ontario’s chief medical officer of health to make announcement on COVID-19 case management, testing

Dr. Kieran Moore's news conference, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, also comes as families wait to hear whether students will be returning to class in-person on Monday (new window) amid a continuing wave of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

You'll be able to watch the announcement live in this story.

Moore was supposed to hold a news conference on Tuesday, but it was postponed after U.S health officials cut isolation times for COVID-positive Americans from 10 to five days (new window), and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the guidance was in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

Like Ontario, many areas in the U.S. are experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. While early research suggests Omicron may cause less severe illness than previous variants, the sheer number of people number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of U.S. hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, the CDC said.

The Ontario Ministry of Health said Tuesday that Moore wanted time to review the U.S. changes before announcing any revised policies for the province.

Ontario reported a new pandemic-high of 10,436 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday (new window), while test positivity rates soared to nearly 27 per cent.

The seven-day average of daily cases has climbed to 9,183, a sixth consecutive day of new pandemic highs. It is currently on pace to double every five days.

Ontario: New daily cases of COVID-19 (see chart from CBC News here (new window) )

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions of COVID patients also appear to be rising, though at a far slower pace than cases.

The surge in cases has some health experts and families wondering if Ontario's two million students will return to school for in-person learning next week, with critics expressing frustration that the province's plan is still clouded with uncertainty.

Some provinces have decided to prolong the winter break for some or all students, while others have opted to switch to virtual learning starting next week.

Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that his cabinet ministers would meet soon to finalize a plan.

I know the minister [of health] has been sitting down at the table along with the minister of education ... and we will be having an announcement in the next couple of days, Ford said.

But we just want to see how things go and obviously speak to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. [Kieran] Moore.

With files from The Associated Press