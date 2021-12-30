Ontario pushes back school reopening to Jan. 5, restricts PCR testing to high-risk individuals

The province also says it will deploy an additional 3,000 standalone HEPA filter units to school boards. Only low-contact indoor sports and safe extra-curricular activities will be permitted starting January.

Classes had been set to resume as early as Monday in much of the province, but critics called for clarity on the back-to-school plan in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

There will be several short-term measures implemented at schools, such as virtual-only school-wide assemblies and more cohorting at lunch and recess for elementary students, The Canadian Press reports.

The province also says it will further restrict capacity in large indoor venues starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Province tightens access to PCR, rapid tests

Meanwhile, starting Friday, publicly funded PCR testing will be available only for those at risk of COVID-19, and workers and residents in high-risk settings like hospitals, LTCs, retirement homes and congregate living.

Elementary and secondary students and staff who are symptomatic are still eligible for a PCR self-collection kit and can receive them through their schools, the province says.

You can read more about the province's new testing rules here. (new window)

Rapid antigen tests are also being preserved and prioritized for high-risk settings, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said.

The province is hitting the 100,000 testing capacity, and given the high positivity rates, he says the virus is widespread in the community.

We cannot at present test everyone who wants one. I'm sorry we don't have that capacity, we never actually did, nor does any country, Moore said.

We must preserve these resources for those who need them the most, he said, saying the move is meant to ensure those at highest risk of severe outcomes have timely access to test results.

These changes are not unique to Ontario, he said.

Meanwhile, the province is also updating its COVID-19 isolation guidelines.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated will be required to isolate for five days if they have symptoms of the virus, while those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or immunocompromised will be required to isolate for 10 days.

The province has also updated its vaccine eligibility rules, effective immediately, for residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, elder care lodges, and older adults living in congregate settings. Individuals in these settings are eligible for a fourth vaccine dose if three months have passed since their third dose.

Positivity rate spikes to 30.5%

Ontario reported a pandemic high of 13,807 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — far outpacing the previous record set on Wednesday and ahead of an expected announcement from the province's chief medical officer of health.

Infectious disease experts have said the actual number of new cases is likely far higher than those reported each day because many public health units in Ontario have reached their testing capacity.

The seven-day average of daily cases has topped 10,000 for the first time in the province, and now stands at 10,328. It is on pace to double every five days or so.

Positivity rates similarly continued to spike. Public Health Ontario logged a 30.5 per cent positivity rate Thursday on 67,301 tests, the highest level ever seen in the province. The previous three days saw rates of 26.9, 24.9 and 24.5 per cent, respectively.

Ontario: New daily cases of COVID-19 (see chart from CBC News here (new window) )

As of Wednesday evening, there were 96,455 test samples in the backlog waiting to be completed — also a new pandemic high.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals climbed to 965, up from 726 on Wednesday and 440 at the same time last week.

There were also 200 people being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units, up from 169 last Thursday.

COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals and ICUs (see chart from CBC News here (new window) )

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province is working with hospitals to distinguish between patients admitted to hospitals and critical care because of COVID-19 and those who test positive while in care for other reasons. Daily data will soon reflect that distinction, she said.

The Health Ministry recorded the deaths of eight more people with the illness, pushing the official toll to 10,179.

Moore was supposed to have held a news conference on Tuesday, but it was postponed after U.S. health officials cut isolation times for COVID-positive Americans from 10 to five days (new window), and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

The Ontario Ministry of Health said Moore wanted time to review the U.S. changes before announcing any revised policies for the province.

Asked if the change to testing rules was a political move, Moore pushed back, saying the province would test everyone if it had the capacity.

We have to pivot, we know there's ongoing community activity, we'll know we'll have transmission risk, that data has to focus to screen those who need treatment and to protect those in high-risk settings, Moore said, adding he expects widespread community spread of Omicron in the coming weeks.

Almost a third to 40 per cent of tests that are positive across Ontario, well over 90 per cent of those are Omicron, Moore said.

We have to pivot, given the sheer infectiousness of this virus.

Hospitalization, death less likely with Omicron: study

A new study from Public Health Ontario suggests that Omicron is indeed less likely to lead to hospitalization or death than the Delta variant, which drove the third wave in the province.

The agency identified 6,314 Omicron cases that saw symptoms emerge between Nov. 22 and Dec. 17, and matched them with Delta cases based on age, gender and onset date.

It found that after adjusting for vaccination status and region, the risk of hospitalization or death was 54 per cent lower in Omicron cases than Delta cases.

Omicron appears to be the first dominant variant to demonstrate a decline in disease severity, the study said.

While severity may be reduced, due to the transmissibility of Omicron, the absolute number of hospitalizations and impact on the healthcare system is likely to be significant.

With files from The Canadian Press