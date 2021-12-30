Premier François Legault to hold COVID-19 news conference tonight

The news conference will start at 5 p.m. Legault will be presenting alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and the director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Radio-Canada sources say the government is likely to announce new restrictions, including restricting family gatherings to just one bubble.

Sources say the government is also considering closing restaurants, since public health has identified them as potential sources for outbreaks. Postponing the return to in-person classes is also on the table, sources say.

The news conference comes after Quebec reported 13,149 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, its highest number of confirmed daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

With files from Radio-Canada