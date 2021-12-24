Omicron’s prevalence should shake off COVID-19’s lingering stigma, experts say

I think there's definitely that stigma related to, 'Well, where were you? Who are you with the last couple of days? What did you do? Who are you around? Who did you expose?' she told CBC News.

I understand those questions need to be asked, for sure … but I definitely think that there is still that stigma related to … judging people and what they did.

The 29-year-old Toronto law clerk said that she was shocked that she contracted the virus and found it ironic, given how careful she's been. She said she's double vaccinated.

Floyd believes she was exposed at a restaurant on Dec. 10, and started to feel symptoms, which she said were similar to a bad cold, on Dec. 14.

She happened to have a rapid test at home and tested positive the morning of Dec. 15. While waiting three days for the results of a PCR test — which confirmed she had COVID-19 and specifically the Omicron variant — Floyd contacted the friends and coworkers she'd seen the week before.

It's just important to be compassionate because no matter what you do, no matter how careful you are, this is extremely contagious — especially Omicron — and it's really hard to judge.

Infectious diseases experts say she's right. The transmissibility of Omicron means that it can pass very easily, even to people who are vaccinated and have been trying to limit their contacts.

This newest variant is incredibly contagious, with one study suggesting that it multiplies (new window) in tissue samples of human bronchi, the tubes that carry air into the lungs, 70 times faster than the Delta variant or the original strain.

Alexandra Floyd says the most upsetting part about catching COVID-19 was transmitting it to her partner, whom she lives with in Toronto. Photo: (Submitted by Alexandra Floyd)

Emma Paling (new window) · CBC News with files from CBC's Vik Adhopia and Marcy Cuttler