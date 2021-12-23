How you can take back control in this never-ending pandemic

The variant is extremely transmissible, and is coming at a time when most of us would prefer to be planning holiday gatherings. Instead we're cancelling those plans, and scrambling to find ways to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

People are anxious, a little bit more fearful, and they're having trouble being motivated and staying motivated, psychiatrist Dr. Jackie Kinley told The Dose host Dr. Brian Goldman. Kinley is an associate professor of psychiatry at Dalhousie University and the founder of the Atlantic Institute for Resilience.

Many of us are languishing, Kinley says, which we might experience as both mental and physical depletion, struggling to get things done and to feel motivated. We might also have physical symptoms, she says, everything from acne breakouts to aches and pains.

Many people might be feeling blah, said Steven Taylor, author of The Psychology of Pandemics, and a professor and clinical psychologist in the department of psychiatry at the University of British Columbia. It's a normal reaction.

Others may be experiencing frustration, says Taylor, because they expected if they got vaccinated and adhered to public health guidelines, COVID would have been under control by now.

That can lead to something called frustrated non-reward, which is just a fancy way of saying that you're expecting a treat and now you're not getting it. And so people understandably would be frustrated and cranky about that.

Simple ways to manage stress

Taylor says the simplest things are the most effective for stress management, (new window) and everyone should be doing them anyway, regardless of whether there is a pandemic.

The simple stuff is physical exercise, have a nice healthy diet, sleep and be careful of substance use, alcohol and drugs, because we know that's been a problem, an increasing problem during COVID, he said.

Kinley says it's important to slow down right now, to allow yourself to be mindful and to quiet your lizard brain, or in other words, fearful, irrational thinking.

Having self-compassion, practising mindfulness and finding certainty within yourself are helpful, she says, adding that these skills develop the more you do them.

Shifting your attention to the things that you can control, and what you can control is you.

Different people need different ways to cope

Kinley said for some people earlier in the pandemic, finding a sense of control meant a DIY project or cultivating a garden, where people can see the impact of their efforts.

Now that might look different, she says, such as people taking action to limit their contacts or cancelling plans before government guidance recommends they do so.

All of these things are resilient behaviours, she said.

But when it comes to things like trying to find rapid tests, or lining up to get a booster dose only to find the clinic has run out before you get to the front of the line, that can be harder to deal with.

That's another opportunity for you to practise your skills, she said. You have to stay forward-thinking. You have to deal with the frustration and the fear that comes along with not being able to access those things.

She says to avoid unhelpful thinking, which can make you more fearful, and try to stay present and engaged instead.

Problem-solving requires you to, you know, keep that lizard brain quiet so that your executive function comes back so that you can think things through.

WATCH | How to handle the stress of the pandemic and cancelling holiday plans — again:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

People might try to deal with uncertainty by blaming others, which Taylor said is easy to do because it makes problems feel controllable.

It's a natural human response, but it doesn't help at all during things like pandemics, he said.

Another factor is to recognize when something systemic is causing you issues.

For some people, the cure to mental health problems could be simply government assistance, said Taylor. If you're having trouble paying the rent at the end of the month or putting food on the table, then obviously something practical would have an immense impact on your mental health.

How to know when you should seek professional help

Taylor says some people who have difficulty tolerating uncertainty are likely to struggle with changing recommendations and case numbers during the pandemic. That can lead to high levels of anxiety that they may find distressing.

He recommends people who experience this should speak to their family doctors. For those who get the recommendation to try cognitive behavioural therapy, there are online options such as B.C.'s BounceBack program.

As for when to seek help, Taylor says the line can be rather arbitrary between feeling sad and down, and dealing with an emotional disorder.

He says warning signs might include if your mood is interfering with your ability to be a parent or work, or if loved ones tell you that you don't seem like yourself.

Adjust your expectations

If you had high hopes for a COVID-free Christmas, it can be difficult to deal with a profoundly changed world.

But, Kinley says, there are still ways to find joy.

It's about being content with less, she said. We're sort of in this culture that likes to maximize things, right? This is about recognizing that we can slow down.

Above all, she said, holidays can provide an opportunity to recognize where you are.

The present moment can be so rich, so be where you are. Be present with the people that you love, whether it's virtually or whether you're so fortunate to be in person.

Both Taylor and Kinley say that looking to the future can be helpful at a time like this.

Acknowledge your own growth

That can also mean taking stock of how you've changed or evolved over the pandemic, said Taylor.

It's a phenomenon called post-traumatic growth. It's happened in previous natural disasters and earthquakes.

That growth might mean you've become more resilient, or have developed a greater appreciation for friends and family.

Now's a good time of year to pause and reflect about what positive changes have occurred for you during [these] past 18 months and what kind of changes, personal changes, would you like going forward, he said.

Kinley says being grateful and having hope will be a great help over the holiday season and as the pandemic continues.

This too will pass, she said. So have faith.

CBC News written and produced by Andrea Bellemare.