6 members of PM’s staff, security test positive for COVID-19

Trudeau said he has taken multiple rapid tests which all have come back negative, but still opted to hold a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 situation in Canada on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

Following public health guidelines, I'm being careful about everything I do, Trudeau said.

Trudeau said public health authorities have told him to reduce his contacts but haven't recommended he fully self isolate at this time.

Earlier this week, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

I have taken a rapid test and tested positive for #COVID19, Joly said in a social media post Monday afternoon. Following public health guidelines, I am in isolation and will continue my work virtually, as I have been for a number of days, until I get the results of my PCR test.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who also appeared virtually with Trudeau on Wednesday, had previously worked from home after two of her staff members tested positive (new window).

Trudeau was joined by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam; both said Canadians should be cautious heading into the holidays due to the surge of cases driven by the Omircon variant.

More than 11,000 new cases were reported in Canada on Tuesday — more than double the 5,000 daily average cases being reported last week.

Watch: Trudeau still negative after staff members test positive for COVID-19:

But Dr. Tam said the number of reported cases is likely lower than the actual case counts given the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

We can't prevent every case, we can't actually detect every case necessarily because of the sheer numbers, she said.

On average, more than 1,000 people were being treated with COVID-19 in hospitals and 400 in ICUs over the passed week, she said.

Despite some of the earliest data from around the world suggesting Omicron could be less severe (new window) than previous variants, Dr. Tam said it could still put strain on the health system.

Because we're especially worried about the potential impact of a sudden and strong surge on the health-care system, we're urging all Canadians to do what they can to help mitigate this, she said.

Watch: Omicron 'now predominating' in several areas across Canada, Tam says:

Tam recommended that gatherings should remain limited to family and close friends over the holidays, and encouraged Canadians to get their booster shot. Trudeau said the government has enough booster doses for every eligible Canadian.

The prime minster also said the federal government will have delivered 35 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories this month and promised tens of millions more would be coming in the new year.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the federal government will also begin to distribute rapid tests directly to Canadians by partnering with the Red Cross and food banks.

Darren Major (new window) · CBC News