Foreign Affairs Minister Joly tests positive for COVID-19

"I have taken a rapid test and tested positive for #COVID19 (new window), Joly said in a social media post Monday afternoon. Following public health guidelines, I am in isolation and will continue my work virtually, as I have been for a number of days, until I get the results of my PCR test."

A senior government official told CBC News that no member of cabinet will be required to isolate, because it's been over a week since Joly met with a cabinet colleague.

In subsequent tweets, Joly urged readers not to rely on tests alone, to get vaccinated and to continue following public health measures.

Please continue to be cautious, limit your contacts and respect public health guidelines. We will get through this together, she said.

Richard Raycraft (new window) · CBC News