Quebec shuts down schools, bars, gyms and more as COVID-19 case counts soar

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said in the face of the variant, which appears to be doubling its spread every couple days, the government had to take action to prevent the health-care system from being overwhelmed.

The epidemiological situation is critical. The community spread is astounding, said Dubé in the news conference, appearing from home alongside public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda and Daniel Paré, who is in charge of Quebec's vaccination campaign.

Our health system is already in crisis… and things aren't getting better. Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions are on the rise.

Elementary and high schools will close at the end of the day, with students only returning to in-person learning on Jan. 10. That means primary school students will have a longer holiday and high school students will switch to remote learning when classes are due to resume in the New Year.

Adult and professional education centres will also close.

Elementary school buildings will remain open only for vaccination campaigns and the distribution of rapid test kits. School daycare services will also continue to operate for parents who really need them, prioritizing parents who work in the health-care sector. Private and provincially-run daycares will also remain open.

Bars, gyms, movie theatres, concert venues and spas must close as of 5 p.m. Monday. Restaurants will have to reduce their capacity to 50 per cent and limit their hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Professional sports will have to be held without spectators.

Working from home is now being mandated for all non-essential workers, including civil servants. The provincial government is pausing all ministerial public activities, such as news conferences that are not related to COVID-19.

WATCH | Situation in Quebec 'critical,' says health minister

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Dubé said more measures could be announced in the coming days.

Gatherings of up to 10 people from a maximum of three households are still permitted, but not recommended — and that number could change, officials warned.

What we're asking is that you limit your contacts to absolute minimum, said the health minister.

Hours before the announcement, Quebec reported a record number of cases for the past 24 hours, with 4,571 new cases, three more deaths and 21 more people in hospital.

Hospitalizations, at 397, are already higher than half of the province's capacity, which is at 671. Dubé said the system's low capacity is not due to a lack of beds, but a serious lack of personnel, many of whom are on leave or have left altogether.

Though the severity of the disease caused by the Omicron variant is not fully known, the high speed at which it spreads will lead to more hospitalizations in a short matter of time, no matter what, Dubé said.

We are eight million people in Quebec. We are at war. We're at war right now against this virus, he said. "This is du jamais vu, this has never been seen before. It's unbelievable. The only way to manage this crisis is to react as quickly as possible with the resources that are available."

Several hospitals are once again postponing non-urgent surgeries. Laval's Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital has reported two outbreaks, with a total of six employees testing positive so far.

Thursday, projections from the provincial government health-care research institute, INESSS, showed as many as 700 Quebecers could be in hospital due to the virus by early January, with about 160 of them in intensive care.

Paré, the head of the province's vaccination campaign, says Quebec is trying to speed up third-dose vaccinations, but needs more people to give the shots and is prioritizing older populations, health-care workers, at-risk populations and long-term care home residents.

Pharmacies have slowly begun to receive and distribute rapid test kits, prompting long lineups (new window) and the websites of several pharmacy chains to crash as people attempted to book appointments to pick them up.

WATCH | CBC's Kate McKenna reports on the slow start for Quebec's distribution of rapid test in pharmacies

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Verity Stevenson (new window) · CBC News ·