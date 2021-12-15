Canada’s inflation rate stays at 18-year high of 4.7%

The figure was in line with economist expectations, tying October's level, which was the highest inflation rate since 2003.

For comparison purposes, U.S. data last week showed that country's inflation rate rose to an almost 40-year high of 6.8 per cent (new window) last month.

Inflation roaring back from early pandemic nosedive. Photo: Chart: Pete Evans/CBC Source: Bloomberg

The data agency says higher prices for gasoline, furniture and food were the biggest factors pushing up the annual consumer price index.

Gasoline prices rose by 43.6 per cent in the year up to November. Grocery prices, meanwhile, rose by 4.7 per cent. That's the fastest pace of increase since January 2015.

Prices for furniture rose 8.7 per cent amid higher shipping costs. The data agency says the introduction of tariffs earlier this year (new window) may have contributed to the increase in prices for upholstered furniture, which were up by more than 11 per cent compared to what they were a year ago.

While still high by any reasonable metric, the inflation rate seemingly flattening at 4.7 per cent may come as good news for policy-makers that have been trying to cool it down. But any relief for consumers is likely to be short-lived, TD Bank economist James Marple said of the numbers.

Worries about Omicron have contributed to lower oil prices, but beyond that the restrictions on mobility necessary to fight the rapidly spreading variant will do little to help on the inflation front and may exacerbate price pressures in some areas, he said. Supply chain disruptions are likely to be prolonged. Demand may take a hit, but with people staying home, it will be redirected toward goods, keeping upward pressure on already-elevated prices.

Pete Evans (new window) · CBC News