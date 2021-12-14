Ontario offers citizenship track to immigrants who invest $200K in local companies

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton was in Waterloo on Tuesday to make that announcement. He said the government will focus on attracting international entrepreneurs to communities outside the Greater Toronto Area.

I see immigration as one of the key economic drivers of Ontario's growth, McNaughton said. There's an opportunity to create new businesses outside of the GTA, to create more jobs for people across the province.

McNaughton said the program will help Ontario's economy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and create more jobs across a variety of sectors including technology, sciences and tourism.

We have to be aggressive as we build back better out of the pandemic to recruit entrepreneurs to Ontario, he said.

In 2015, the previous Ontario Liberal government launched an entrepreneur stream, as part of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program, but only two immigrant investors have gone through the program in the past six years.

Immigration stream

McNaughton said under the program, entrepreneurs will be nominated for immigration under the province's economic immigration program after they start a new business or purchase an existing one in Ontario.

He said the new initiative will cost the government $6 million, but it will be recovered through fees paid by immigrants who are coming to the province to start or buy businesses.

He said the province is expecting the program will generate a minimum of $20 million in business investment from immigrants.

Last month, Ontario called on the federal government to double the number of immigrants allowed under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program — from 9,000 to 18,000 a year — a program aimed at boosting the skilled workforce.

Local impacts

Tuesday's announcement was made at Maxtech Innovations, a Waterloo-based company that designs and manufactures consumer products — from mosquito control to power tool accessories.

The company's CEO, Kacee Vasudeva, said he wants to set an example for other immigrants who are interested in coming to Canada and Waterloo region. He said he came to the region on Labour Day in 1971. He said it only took three days for him to land a job in the local tech industry.

This area always has jobs, he said. I think this is going to be good for Waterloo Region ... Sometimes new immigrants are scared to stay in a big city. They like to come to small town, he added.

CBC News with files from The Canadian Press