As the last general election was on September 20, 2021, the next federal election will be held on the third Monday in October 2025. However, opposition parties can still force an earlier election if a minority government is defeated on a confidence vote.

Now, who have Canadians voted for from the first Parliament in 1867 to the 44th Canadian Parliament?

Check out the results of all general elections from 1867 to 2019 below:

GENERAL ELECTION OF SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 GENERAL ELECTION OF SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Liberal 160 32,6 % Conservative 119 33,7 % Bloc québécois 32 7,6 % New Democratic party (NDP) 25 17,8 % Green Party 2 2,3 % People's Party of Canada (PPC) 0 5,0 % Independant 0 0,3 % Approximate turnout: 62.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: Radio-Canada

GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 21, 2019 GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 21, 2019 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 157 33,1 % Conservative 121 34,4 % NDP 32 15,9 % Bloc québécois 24 7,7 % Green Party 3 6,5 % Independents 1 0,4 % PPC 0 1,6 % Turnout: 67%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Justin Trudeau's Liberals won the 2015 federal election after starting the campaign in third place. Photo: Reuters / Chris Wattie

GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 19, 2015 GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 19, 2015 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Liberal 184 39,7 % Conservative 99 31,9 % NDP 44 19.7 % Bloc québécois 10 4.7 % Green Party 1 3,5 % Turnout: 68.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF MAY 2, 2011 GENERAL ELECTION OF MAY 2, 2011 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Conservative 166 39,6 % NDP 103 30,6 % Liberal 34 18,9 % Bloc québécois 4 6,1 % Green Party 1 3,9 % Turnout: 61.1%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 14, 2008 GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 14, 2008 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Consevative 143 37,7 % Liberal 77 26,3 % Bloc québécois 49 10 % NDP 37 18,2 % Independent 2 0,6 % Turnout: 58.8%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Conservative Stephen Harper was Canada's prime minister from February 6, 2006 to November 4, 2015. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Jonathan Hayward

GENERAL ELECTION OF JANUARY 23, 2006 GENERAL ELECTION OF JANUARY 23, 2006 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Conservative 124 36,3 % Liberal 103 30,2 % Bloc québécois 34 10,5 % NDP 4 17,5 % Independent 1 0,5 % Turnout: 64.7%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 28, 2004 GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 28, 2004 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 135 36,7 % Conservative 99 29,6 % Bloc québécois 54 12,4 % NDP 19 15,7 % Independent 1 0,3 % Turnout: 60.9%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Liberal Paul Martin was prime minister from 2003 to 2006. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Adrian Wyld (archives)

GENERAL ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 27, 2000 GENERAL ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 27, 2000 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Liberal 172 40,8 % Canadian Alliance 66 25,5 % Bloc québécois 38 10,7 % NDP 13 8,5 % Progressive Conservative 12 12,2 % Turnout: 61.2%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: Service documentaire de Radio-Canada

GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 2, 1997 GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 2, 1997 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 155 38,5 % Reform Party 60 19,4 % Bloc québécois 44 10,7 % NDP 21 11 % Progressive Conservative 20 18,8 % Independent 1 1,6 % Turnout: 67%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Jean Chrétien at his re-election as Canada's prime minister on June 2, 1997, in Shawinigan. He led the country from 1993 to 2003. Photo: Getty Images / AFP / André Pichette

GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 25, 1993 GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 25, 1993 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Liberal 177 41,3 % Bloc québécois 54 13,5 % Reform Party 52 18,7 % NDP 9 6,9 % Progressive Conservative 2 16 % Independent 1 3,6 % Turnout: 69.6%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 21, 1988 GENERAL ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 21, 1988 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Progressive Conservative 169 43,02 % Liberal 83 31,92 % NDP 43 20,38 % Turnout: 75.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Conservative Brian Mulroney was prime minister from 1984 to 1993. Photo: La Presse canadienne / La Presse canadienne/Ian Barrett

GENERAL ELECTION OF SEPTEMBER 4, 1984 GENERAL ELECTION OF SEPTEMBER 4, 1984 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Progressive Conservative 211 50,03 % Liberal 40 28,02 % NDP 30 18,81 % Other 1 2,99 % Turnout: 75.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF FEBRUARY 18, 1980 GENERAL ELECTION OF FEBRUARY 18, 1980 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 147 44,34 % Progressive Conservative 103 32,45 % NDP 32 19,78 % Turnout: 69.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: Service documentaire de Radio-Canada

Joe Clark won the Progressive Conservative leadership race in 1976. The youngest prime minister in Canadian history, he was elected in 1979 before being defeated the following year in a motion of non-confidence on a tax program. Photo: La Presse canadienne

GENERAL ELECTION OF MAY 22, 1979 GENERAL ELECTION OF MAY 22, 1979 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Progressive Conservative 136 35,89 % Liberal 114 40,11 % NDP 26 17,88 % Social Credit 6 4,61 % Turnout: 75.7%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF JULY 8, 1974 GENERAL ELECTION OF JULY 8, 1974 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 141 43,16 % Progressive Conservative 95 35,44 % NDP 16 15,44 % Social Credit 11 5,06 % Other 1 0,90 % Turnout: 71%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Pierre Elliott Trudeau when elected leader of the Liberal Party on April 7, 1968. He was Canada's prime minister from 1968 to 1979 and from 1980 to 1984. Photo: La Presse canadienne / CHUCK MITCHELL

GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 25, 1968 GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 25, 1968 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Liberal 155 45,5 % Progressive Conservative 72 31,4 % NDP 22 17 % Other 15 4,88 % Turnout: 75.7%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 8, 1965 GENERAL ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 8, 1965 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 131 39,76 % Progressive Conservative 97 32,06 % NDP 21 17,72 % Other 11 5,77 % Turnout: 74.8%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Liberal Lester B. Pearson was Canada's prime minister from 1963 to 1968. Photo: Getty Images / Roger Jackson

GENERAL ELECTION OF APRIL 8, 1963 GENERAL ELECTION OF APRIL 8, 1963 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 129 41,7 % Progressive Conservative 95 32,9 % Social Credit 24 11,9 % NDP 17 13,1 % Turnout: 79.2%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 18, 1962 GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 18, 1962 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Progressive Conservative 116 37,3 % Liberal 99 37,4 % Social Credit 30 11,7 % NDP 19 13,4 % Other 1 0,2 % Turnout: 79%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF MARCH 31, 1958 GENERAL ELECTION OF MARCH 31, 1958 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Progressive Conservative 208 53,7 % Liberal 49 33,8 % Co-operative Commonwealth Federation (CCF) 8 9,5 % Turnout: 79.4%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Conservative John Diefenbaker was prime minister from 1957 to 1963. Photo: Radio-Canada

GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 10, 1957 GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 10, 1957 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Progressive Conservative 112 39 % Liberal 105 42,3 % CCF 25 10,8 % Social Credit 19 6,6 % Other 4 1,3 % Turnout: 74.1%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF AUGUST 10, 1953 GENERAL ELECTION OF AUGUST 10, 1953 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 171 50 % Progressive Conservative 51 31 % CCF 23 11,3 % Social Credit 15 5,4 % Other 4 2,3 % Turnout: 67.5%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Louis St-Laurent in 1948. Leader of the Liberal Party, he was prime minister from 1948 to 1957. Photo: BAnQ / BAnQ/Armour Landry

GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 27, 1949 GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 27, 1949 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Liberal 190 50,1 % Progressive Conservative 41 29,7 % CCF 13 13,4 % Social Credit 10 2,4 % Other 8 4,4 % Turnout: 73.8%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 11, 1945 GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 11, 1945 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 125 41,4 % Progressive Conservative 67 27,7 % CCF 28 15,7 % Social Credit 13 4,1 % Other (including the Bloc populaire) 12 11,1 % Turnout: 75.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Canadian Governor General Alexander Cambridge Earl of Athlone and U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt at the Quebec Conference in 1943. The Canadian leader led the country from 1921 to 1926, from 1926 to 1930 and from 1935 to 1948. Photo: Imperial War Museum- wiki

GENERAL ELECTION OF MARCH 26, 1940 GENERAL ELECTION OF MARCH 26, 1940 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Liberal 178 54,9 % Progressive Conservative 39 30,6 % Social Credit 10 n.b. Other 10 6 % CCF 8 8,5 % Turnout: 69.9%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 14, 1935 GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 14, 1935 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 171 44,4 % Conservative 39 29,8 % Social Credit 17 4,1 % Other (including the Progressive Party) 11 12,8 % CCF 7 8,9 % Turnout: 74.2%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Prime Minister Richard Bedford Bennett holds the arm of former Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King in Toronto in 1933. Conservative Richard B. Bedford led Canada from 1930 to 1935. Photo: La Presse canadienne / NELSON QUARRINGTON

GENERAL ELECTION OF JULY 28, 1930 GENERAL ELECTION OF JULY 28, 1930 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Conservative 137 49 % Liberal 91 43,9 % Other (including the Progressive Party) 17 7,1 % Turnout: 73.5%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF SEPTEMBER 14, 1926 GENERAL ELECTION OF SEPTEMBER 14, 1926 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 116 43,6 % Conservative 91 46,2 % Other (including the Progressive Party) 38 10,2 % Turnout: 67.7%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 29, 1925 GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 29, 1925 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Conservative 116 46,6 % Liberal 99 40,4 % Other (including the Progressive Party) 38 13 % Turnout: 66.4%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF DECEMBER 6, 1921 GENERAL ELECTION OF DECEMBER 6, 1921 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 116 40,7 % Conservative 50 30,3 % Other (including the Progressive Party) 69 29 % Turnout: 67.7%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Conservative Robert Laird Borden was Canada's prime minister from 1911 to 1920, including during the First World War. Photo: Getty Images / Hulton Archive

GENERAL ELECTION OF DECEMBER 17, 1917 GENERAL ELECTION OF DECEMBER 17, 1917 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Conservative 153 57 % Liberal 82 40,1 % Turnout: 75%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF SEPTEMBER 21, 1911 GENERAL ELECTION OF SEPTEMBER 21, 1911 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Conservative 133 51,2 % Liberal 86 47,8 % Other 2 1 % Turnout: 70.2%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 26, 1908 GENERAL ELECTION OF OCTOBER 26, 1908 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 133 50,6 % Conservative 85 47 % Other 3 2,4 % Turnout: 70.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Canadian Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier in 1906. The Liberal led the country from 1896 to 1911. Photo: British Library

GENERAL ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 3, 1904 GENERAL ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 3, 1904 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Liberal 139 52,5 % Conservative 75 46,9 % Turnout:71.6%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 7, 1900 GENERAL ELECTION OF NOVEMBER 7, 1900 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 132 52 % Conservative 81 47,4 % Turnout: 77.4%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Prime Minister Sir Mackenzie Bowell in 1896 in Ottawa. He led Canada from 1894 to 1896. Photo: La Presse canadienne / WILLIAM JAMES TOPLEY

GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 23, 1896 GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 23, 1896 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Liberal 118 45,1 % Conservative 88 46,3 % Other 7 8,6 % Turnout: 62.9%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Prime Minister Sir John Sparrow David Thompson in January 1879 in Ottawa. He led Canada from 1892 to 1894. Photo: La Presse canadienne / WILLIAM JAMES TOPLEY

GENERAL ELECTION OF MARCH 5, 1891 GENERAL ELECTION OF MARCH 5, 1891 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Conservative 123 52 % Liberal 92 46,4 % Independent 2 1,6 % Turnout: 64.4%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Prime Minister John Joseph Caldwell Abbott in February 1892. He led Canada from 1891 to 1892. Photo: La Presse canadienne / WILLIAM JAMES TOPLEY

GENERAL ELECTION OF FEBRUARY 22, 1887 GENERAL ELECTION OF FEBRUARY 22, 1887 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Conservative 123 50,7 % Liberal 92 48,9 % Turnout: 70.1%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 20, 1882 GENERAL ELECTION OF JUNE 20, 1882 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Conservative 139 53,4 % Liberal 71 46,6 % Turnout: 70.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF SEPTEMBER 17, 1878 GENERAL ELECTION OF SEPTEMBER 17, 1878 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Conservative 137 53,2 % Liberal 69 45,1 % Turnout: 69.1%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

GENERAL ELECTION OF JANUARY 22, 1874 GENERAL ELECTION OF JANUARY 22, 1874 PARTY MPs % OF VOTE Liberal 133 53,8 % Conservative 73 45,4 % Turnout: 69.6%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives

Sir John A. Macdonald was Canada's prime minister from 1867 to 1873 and from 1878 to 1891. Photo: Archive

GENERAL ELECTION OF JULY 20 TO OCTOBER 12, 1872 GENERAL ELECTION OF JULY 20 TO OCTOBER 12, 1872 PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) PARTY (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) MPs (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) % OF VOTE (trier par ordre croissant) Conservative 103 49,9 % Liberal 97 49,1 % Turnout: 70.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party. Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives