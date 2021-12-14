- Home
An important amendment to Canada’s Election Act became law in 2007. Under the amended Elections Act, elections must be called for the third Monday in October, four years after the previous general election.
As the last general election was on September 20, 2021, the next federal election will be held on the third Monday in October 2025. However, opposition parties can still force an earlier election if a minority government is defeated on a confidence vote.
Now, who have Canadians voted for from the first Parliament in 1867 to the 44th Canadian Parliament?
Check out the results of all general elections from 1867 to 2019 below:
Approximate turnout: 62.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: Radio-Canada
Turnout: 67%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 68.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 61.1%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 58.8%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 64.7%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 60.9%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 61.2%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: Service documentaire de Radio-Canada
Turnout: 67%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 69.6%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 75.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 75.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 69.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: Service documentaire de Radio-Canada
Turnout: 75.7%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 71%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 75.7%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 74.8%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 79.2%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 79%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 79.4%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 74.1%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 67.5%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 73.8%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 75.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 69.9%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 74.2%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 73.5%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 67.7%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 66.4%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 67.7%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 75%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 70.2%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 70.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout:71.6%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 77.4%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 62.9%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 64.4%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 70.1%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 70.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 69.1%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 69.6%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 70.3%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives
Turnout: 73.1%. The percentages do not determine the outcome of the election; it is the total number of elected officials that determines the winning party.
Source: CBC/Radio-Canada Libraries and Archives