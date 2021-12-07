1st case of omicron variant discovered in Manitoba

One case of the omicron variant, also known as B.1.1.529, has been detected in Manitoba, the province says in a news release. (new window)

Public health officials are doing aggressive case and contact management, and if any public health risks are discovered and it's deemed necessary to protect the health of others, more information will be released, the news release says.

The person who tested positive for the newest coronavirus variant of concern recently travelled to Manitoba from one of the 14 federally advised countries and has so far experienced mild symptoms, the province said.

Manitobans should continue following public health orders, get vaccinated, limit contact with others and focus on the fundamentals to limit the spread of COVID-19, including its highly contagious variants, the news release said.

Manitoba reports four deaths and 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the provincial coronavirus data dashboard says (new window).

Of the new cases, 38 are in the Southern Health Region, 34 are in the Winnipeg health region, 11 are in the Northern Health Region, six are in the Interlake-Eastern health region and four are in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba due to the coronavirus is now 1,338. There are currently 1,565 active cases, and 66,035 people have recovered from the disease.

The current five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 6.4 per cent, up from 6.3 per cent on Monday.

On Monday, 2,516 COVID-19 tests were done.

As of Tuesday, 152 Manitobans are hospitalized with COVID-19, holding steady from the day before, including 32 in intensive care, an increase of two.

Among those in hospital with active COVID-19, 59 are unvaccinated, 30 are fully vaccinated and six are partly vaccinated.

When looking at those in ICU with active COVID-19, 22 are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

The total number of COVID-19 cases linked to school-age children or school staff since classes started on Sept. 7 is now 1,750, the province's dashboard on school data (new window) says.

That's an increase of 177 since the last update on Dec. 3.

Of the latest figures for schools, 1,495 are student cases and 255 are staff. There have been 396 schools that have reported one or more cases.

A map showing student and school staff cases within the last 14 days can be seen here (new window).

