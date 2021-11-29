- Home
Jack Dorsey resigns as CEO of Twitter
Dorsey is also CEO of payment firm Square
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company's chief executive officer.
The billionaire CEO announced in a tweet that he is stepping down as CEO, to be replaced by Parag Agrawal, who is the company's chief technical officer.
I want you all to know that this is my decision and I own it, he said.
Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.
