Jack Dorsey resigns as CEO of Twitter

Dorsey is also CEO of payment firm Square

Jack Dorsey is no longer CEO of Twitter, the company he co-founded.

Photo: Reuters

RCI

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company's chief executive officer.

The billionaire CEO announced in a tweet that he is stepping down as CEO, to be replaced by Parag Agrawal, who is the company's chief technical officer.

I want you all to know that this is my decision and I own it, he said.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

More to come

