In a fiery speech, O’Toole says Canada is ’drowning in debt and division' on Trudeau's watch

During a 12-minute address to kick off the new Parliament, O'Toole said the Opposition Conservatives won't stay silent while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatens the country's prosperity and national unity with big government spending and an anti-oil and gas agenda.

O'Toole said Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have formed a coalition to push through left-wing legislation that he said will prove to be disastrous for the country.

The two parties have ruled out any formal agreement but Singh has said he will support some upcoming Liberal bills, such as one imposing a ban on conversion therapy — the discredited practice of forcibly converting LGBTQ people to heterosexuality — and new criminal sanctions for anti-vaccination protests at hospitals, among others.

O'Toole also accused the Liberals of ignoring blue collar workers grappling with a sudden surge in consumer prices as inflation hits levels not seen since the early 2000s. O'Toole blamed the government's COVID-related spending for this crisis and said Tuesday's throne speech proposed no solutions to tamp down price increases.

Experts contend inflation in Canada and much of the Western world is tied to generous COVID-19 relief programs, constrained supply chains, limited energy stockpiles and a pandemic-fuelled labour shortage that has pushed up wages.

While central bankers like Tiff Macklem, the governor of the Bank of Canada, have suggested inflation would be transitory, economy-wide price increases are proving to be more resilient. Statistics Canada's consumer price index rose 4.7 per cent on a year-over-year basis in October — the largest gain since February 2003.

And with Canada's home prices hitting even more eye-popping levels, O'Toole accused the Liberal government of standing idle as more and more young people give up on the dream of owning a home.

What is Justin Trudeau's response? Instead of standing up for Canadians, we have a prime minister who always puts his own needs ahead of yours, he said.

As promised in the last election, the Liberal government is expected to introduce a suite of new incentives for first-time homebuyers (new window) in the coming weeks to help address sky-high average real estate prices.

Trudeau 'shockingly silent' on threats to pipelines: O'Toole

O'Toole also took aim at the government's pledge to place a hard cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector. The measure — part of government efforts to meet its commitment to cut Canada's emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 — would limit growth in Alberta's oil patch.

O'Toole said Trudeau and his team are unfairly targeting what he described as the cleanest, most ethical, most environmentally conscious and most Indigenous-engaged energy sector in the world.

He said Trudeau has been shockingly silent about environmental activist David Suzuki's controversial warning that pipelines will be blown up if political leaders do not act on climate change.

What is happening in this country when the prime minister won't condemn language like this? O'Toole said. Instead of uniting, the Liberal government has been dividing. Instead of building up, the Liberal government is intent on closing down.

Trudeau is leading an ideological cabinet that is focused on shutting down industries and stopping investment in our country at a time when Canada is drowning in debt and division, O'Toole said, adding that Conservatives are the only party standing up for Canadians.

O'Toole's aggressive speech to caucus comes as he faces an internal challenge to his leadership.

Conservative Sen. Denise Batters launched a petition last week calling for an expedited leadership review after the party sustained what she called significant losses in the last federal election.

O'Toole kicked her out of the national caucus but her Senate colleagues have kept her in the Conservative fold in the Red Chamber.

Only a week after its launch, the petition has already gathered more than 5,000 signatures, according to a spokesperson for Batters. The petition's latest high-profile endorsement came from former Conservative Party national councillor Sam Magnus, who held a leadership role in the party for more than a decade.

Conservative Sen. Denise Batters of Saskatchewan is pushing a petition calling for a vote on Erin O'Toole's leadership. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Sean Kilpatrick

Under the party's constitution, a referendum can be launched if five per cent of Conservative members sign a petition calling on the party to poll the membership on an issue. Batters has 90 days to collect enough signatures to push the party to hold a referendum on an O'Toole leadership review. The party's president, Rob Batherson, said last week the petition is out of order.

O'Toole is also still dealing with vaccine-related caucus issues. Liberal Government House Leader Mark Holland is calling for a more stringent review of the medical exemptions some Tory MPs have claimed to avoid getting a COVID-19 shot.

O'Toole has refused to say how many of his caucus colleagues have been able to bypass the Commons vaccine mandate by claiming an exemption. According to the Board of Internal Economy (BOIE), the committee of MPs that essentially governs the House, an MP can be exempted if they have proof of a medical contraindication to full vaccination.

John Paul Tasker (new window) · CBC News