7 more deaths, 459 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba over 3 days

There were 164 cases identified on Saturday, 159 on Sunday and 136 on Monday.

The seven deaths over the three days includes a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Third Crossing Manor on Saturday.

There were four deaths reported on Sunday — a woman in her 40s from the Southern Health region, a woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region and a man in his 50s from Winnipeg linked to the outbreak at Health Sciences Centre's GD4 unit. All but the woman in her 40s are linked to an unspecified coronavirus variant.

On Monday, two deaths in the Southern Health region were reported — a man and a woman in their 80s. The man's death is linked to an unspecified variant.

The total number of deaths caused by the disease is now 1,292. There are currently 1,528 active cases of COVID-19 and 64,006 people have recovered.

Of the cases announced Monday, just over half were in people who haven't been fully vaccinated:

33 of 45 new cases in Southern Health.

12 of 30 new cases in the Winnipeg Health Region.

Five of 30 new cases in the Northern Health Region.

12 of 20 new cases in Prairie Mountain Health.

Nine of 11 new cases in Interlake-Eastern.

The provincial test positivity rate rose from 5.2 per cent on Friday to 5.7 per cent on Monday. In Winnipeg, the rate is 2.9 per cent.

There were 2,549 tests done on Sunday.

There are 152 Manitobans in hospital with COVID-19, down two since Friday.

There are now 89 patients in intensive care units in the province, 24 of them COVID-19 patients. Manitoba's pre-pandemic baseline capacity was 72 ICU beds.

