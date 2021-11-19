Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The federal department posted online this morning, about a month after it received the company's submission.

After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between five and 11 years of age outweigh the risks, wrote Health Canada in a release.

Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is delivered in doses one-third the size of those given to adults and kids 12 and older, and the dosing schedule approved by Health Canada is to give the two doses 21 days apart.

More details, including a delivery plan, are expected this morning during a 10 a.m. ET briefing.