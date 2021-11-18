Health Canada expected to approve Pfizer vaccine for kids on Friday: source

In a major move for families across the country, Health Canada will announce the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages five to 11 on Friday, CBC News has confirmed.

The news was first reported by the Toronto Star. (new window)

Officials are slated to formally make the announcement at a briefing on Friday, when details about deliveries will be made more clear.

A source, who spoke on the condition they not be named since they weren't authorized to speak on the record, said vaccines should arrive quickly after the approval.

Health Canada received Pfizer-BioNTech's submission on Oct. 18 to approve its vaccine for children, which is one-third the size of the dose given to adults and kids 12 and older.

More than two million children have already received their first shot in the U.S. after that country's Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine last month.

Last week, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters that, for the second week (new window) in a row, children under 12 continue to have the highest incidence rates across all age groups.

Moderna asked Health Canada last week (new window) to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for children six to 11 years of age.

In a release, the department said it would prioritize its review of Moderna's submission, as it does with all COVID-19 vaccines, while maintaining its high scientific standards for safety, efficacy and quality.

Pfizer's COVID vaccine is now officially called Comirnaty while Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is marketed under the name Spikevax.

