Mammoth cleanup to begin in B.C. as flood waters recede

B.C. officials said more fatalities could be confirmed in the coming days from the floods, with thousands of animals (new window) already lost.

already lost. The mayor of Abbotsford, B.C. said catastrophic floods in the Sumas Prairie region were averted Wednesday (new window) after more than 300 volunteers built sandbanks around a pump station.

after more than 300 volunteers built sandbanks around a pump station. A provincial state of emergency (new window) was declared by Premier John Horgan on Wednesday, set to last 14 days and meant to give the government greater flexibility to help keep goods moving.

was declared by Premier John Horgan on Wednesday, set to last 14 days and meant to give the government greater flexibility to help keep goods moving. Some highways, including Highway 7 (new window) from Hope, B.C. to Vancouver, have reopened. The city of Hope was hosting more than 1,000 evacuees.

from Hope, B.C. to Vancouver, have reopened. The city of Hope was hosting more than 1,000 evacuees. Nearly 20,000 people are still out of their homes across the province.

For a list of up-to-date flood warnings, visit the River Forecast Centre (new window) .

British Columbia has begun the mammoth task of assessing damage to its transportation networks, infrastructure and thousands of properties along the southern part of the province in the wake of devastating floods. The province also expects the death toll to rise.

Thousands of people remain out of their homes and thousands of farm animals and livestock were also imperilled as waters washed away homes and left farms under metres of water as the province declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

The flooding was caused by record rainfall last weekend.

The state of emergency will last two weeks and could be extended. It allows the government greater control over supply chains, as access to Metro Vancouver remains constrained by damaged highways.

One woman has been confirmed killed in a mudslide on Highway 99 (new window), but B.C. Premier John Horgan said he expects officials to confirm more deaths in the coming days.

Thousands of animals have perished in the floods and the government says it will work to get veterinarians into farms to treat animals. Some of the animals that escaped that floods are expected to be euthanized.

It is a very difficult time for our producers, B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham told a news conference, nearly in tears as she described the widespread flooding as an agricultural disaster.

Popham said hundreds of farms have been affected provincewide by the floodwaters, many in the Fraser Valley, about an hour's drive east of Vancouver.

The region has been one of the hardest hit by floods, with evacuation orders still in effect (new window) for the city of Abbotsford.

A man uses a jet ski to help a cow swim across a flooded field after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, B.C. Thousands of animals are said to have perished in the floods. Photo: (Jesse Winter/Reuters)

Water levels drop in Fraser Valley

Abbotsford, known for its rich farmland, is home to roughly half of all the dairy farms in British Columbia. Dozens of dairy and chicken farms have been overwhelmed by water in the low-lying, rural area of Sumas Prairie, the hardest-hit area east of the city's centre.

The region escaped a more catastrophic flood Tuesday night after volunteers helped build sandbanks around a pumping station, according to Mayor Henry Braun.

Residents in some areas of Abbotsford and the nearby town of Chilliwack were endangered when officials warned the Barrowtown pump station was in imminent danger of failing. The station is the only thing keeping excess water flow from the Fraser River from entering the flooded area.

By Wednesday, Braun said water levels were dropping and the city might soon be able to open floodgates, relieving some of the pressure on the pumping station.

Chilliwack downgraded an evacuation order for the community of Yarrow and Majuba Hill (new window) in Chilliwack to an evacuation alert Wednesday evening due to the improving situation.

Some highways reopen

However, provincial officials have urged residents to avoid travel unless it's essential even as some highways opened around the province.

Highway 7, a key link between the Lower Mainland and the communities of Hope and Agassiz to the east, was opened Wednesday to permit westbound traffic, allowing people who were trapped in Hope to return to Metro Vancouver. A train carrying 200 people (new window)stranded in Hope when the highways closed also arrived in Vancouver late Wednesday night.

Most of the major highways, including the east-west Trans Canada Highway and the Coquihalla (Highway 5), remain damaged by significant washouts.

Our focus is on clearing, repairing and reopening roads to connect the Interior and the North to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, to get our supply chains moving, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement.

On Wednesday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members were on their way to the province to help with emergency operations.

