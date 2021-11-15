Conservative senator launches petition to oust Erin O’Toole as leader

In announcing her petition, Batters said that on O'Toole's watch, the party has flip-flopped on major issues such as carbon pricing (new window), firearms (new window) and conscience rights (new window) and has lost once-Conservative seats in urban and suburban ridings (new window) in Alberta, B.C. and the Greater Toronto Area.

While O'Toole campaigned as a true blue Conservative in the party's leadership race, Batters said he subsequently ran a federal election campaign nearly indistinguishable from Trudeau's Liberals.

She said these developments demand a leadership review well before the planned vote at the 2023 Conservative convention. As per the party rules, there's an automatic leadership review at the first national convention following a failed federal election campaign — but Batters instead wants that vote to happen in the next six months.

Mr. O'Toole flip-flopped on policies core to our party within the same week, the same day, and even within the same sentence. The members didn't have a say on that, but we must have one on his leadership, Batters said in a media statement.

We can't afford to see our party ripped apart again. When we're divided, the Liberals win.

Under the party's constitution, a referendum on any matter can be launched if five per cent of Conservative members sign a petition calling on the party to poll the membership on the topic.

Batters has 90 days to collect signatures

Batters, who supported former federal cabinet minister Peter MacKay over O'Toole in the 2020 Conservative leadership race, now has 90 days to collect enough signatures on her petition to force the party to hold a referendum. The referendum on O'Toole's leadership would be binding if a third of all members cast ballots.

Batters has launched a website — membersvote.ca — to promote the petition.

She said O'Toole has not learned any lessons from the party's devastating loss in September and must now be shown the door if the party is to have any hope of toppling the Liberals in the next election — which could come at any time in a minority Parliament.

Conservative Senator Denise Batters of Saskatchewan is pushing a petition calling for a vote on Erin O'Toole's leadership. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Sean Kilpatrick

'Flip-flops and weakness'

It's business as usual. His strategy failed and he refuses to change it. He is surrounded by the same old team with the same old ideas, the membersvote.ca website says.

His polling numbers keep dropping. His flip-flops and weakness mean that he can never regain the trust from the Canadian people that he lost in the election. Because he refuses to learn from his mistakes, he can't win.

To sign the petition, a Conservative must have been a party member for at least 21 days.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, the party's natural resources critic, said Monday she was profoundly disappointed in Batters for launching the petition. She called it an unwanted distraction that will divert attention from more pressing concerns.

Canada needs stability right now — we are a nation in crisis, Rempel Garner said in a social media post, citing ongoing labour shortages and rising inflation as two issues that should take priority over internal squabbling.

Every Canadian will be focused on this [petition] for the next month instead of anything we do in the House. I ask my colleague to withdraw this petition, have it out in caucus instead and for the good of Canada let us MPs get back to work, Rempel Garner said.

Rempel Garner said Liberals are rejoicing over Batters' petition tactic. There will always be differences in a party but we will never overcome the Liberals if we're in open public warfare with each other, she said.

This is not the first attempt by a Conservative officeholder to dump O'Toole through a referendum. Bert Chen, an elected national party councillor representing Ontario, launched his own petition only days after the party's loss citing concerns similar to those voiced by Batters today.

The feedback I have gotten over the past several months, and further reinforced since Monday evening, is that Mr. O'Toole has failed as a leader, Chen told CBC News after the federal election.

I think Canadians want integrity and part of integrity is someone who keeps their promises and is consistent in those promises, Chen said, pointing to O'Toole's shifting positions on everything from guns to climate change to the fate of the CBC.

The party has since thrown the book at Chen by indefinitely suspending him as a national councillor. According to a Nov. 5 letter sent by Arthur Hamilton, the party's lawyer, Chen has been served with a legal notice demanding that he turn over a complete record of each contact or communication with any party member, party activist, interest group or interested person related to the petition.

Speaking to reporters in early October, Alberta MP Shannon Stubbs said she also wanted a leadership review within six months. She said the party's push to the centre under O'Toole alienated core supporters and caused a significant drop in support in her rural riding of Lakeland.

The reality is that today, after the 2021 election, Conservatives are more rural, more homogeneous than we've ever been before. And we lost great, strong, necessary colleagues in big cities in every part of this country, she said.

Last week, O'Toole dropped Stubbs from his shadow cabinet of front-bench critics.

