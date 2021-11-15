Average house price rose by 18% in past year — and sales pace is picking up, too

The group that represents more than 100,000 realtors across the country said in a release on Monday that the average selling price for a home that sold on the group's Multiple Listings Service was $716,585, an increase of 18 per cent compared to the same month a year earlier.

It's not just prices that are heating up, either. Sales increased by more than 8 per cent in October from September's level. The selling surge means that 581,275 homes have changed hands during the month. That's already more than the previous annual record of 552,423 — and there's still two months to go.

After a summer where it looked like housing markets might be calming down a bit, October's numbers suggest we might be moving back toward what we saw this Spring, with regards to current market demand and supply conditions, CREA chair Cliff Stevenson said.

WATCH | How blind bidding is affecting Canada's real estate market:

New listings are being snapped up almost as fast as they come up, which is why it's not surprising prices are also re-accelerating, Stevenson said. We need to build more housing.

