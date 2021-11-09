Omar El Akkad wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize for novel What Strange Paradise

El Akkad is a Canadian journalist and author who currently lives in Portland. He is also the author of the novelAmerican War (new window), which was defended on Canada Reads (new window) 2018 by actor Tahmoh Penikett.

I didn't think I had a chance in hell of winning this … this is by far the greatest honour in my career, said El Akkad in his acceptance speech. I've had the incredible honour of being mentioned in the same breath as four outstanding authors, any of whom could be standing up here right now.