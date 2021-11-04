Foreign workers can ease N.L.’s workforce woes, but those who’ve used the system see big flaws

Originally from Morocco, Imane Boulane arrived in Alberta in 2019 to work as a line cook. She eventually found her way into the food service sector in St. John's. She loved the city, she said, and the huge opportunities she saw in settling down in Canada.

But the job itself was a grind.

Minimum, nine to 10 hours a day. Some months, like the full week, seven days, she said. I had no other options.

Trying to make ends meet on low wages didn't work for Boulane, and she left the industry, landing an administrative job instead. She wants to settle down in St. John's, buy a house and open her own restaurant, but all of those plans are on indefinite hold as she wrangles with the immigration system.

Her husband, still overseas, has had his application denied twice, she said, for reasons that are unclear. I have no idea, to be honest, she said.

Boulane's limbo shows one of the cracks in the temporary foreign worker system, according to an expert who researches immigration and the labour market.

We need to facilitate family reunions of temporary foreign workers, and also the transition from temp residents to permanent residents, said Tony Fang, an economics professor at Memorial University.

That's a very important policy change we need to have.

The labour shortage phenomenon is playing out across North America — with COVID-19 travel restrictions slowing down newcomers' arrivals — but in this province, it's pretty bad, Fang said.

On a recent McDonald's stop, he chatted with the sole worker on duty, a manager, who told him the other three employees were all no-shows, and that the restaurant was mostly staffed by MUN international students.

Attracting and retaining those international students, along with other newcomers, is key to Newfoundland and Labrador's future, Fang said, and that needs to be recognized by the broader community.

People in this province need to try and change the mindset, and policymakers also need a full understanding of the settlement and immigrant needs of newcomers, by talking with them, Fang told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

But a lot of time people don't have close interaction. That's a challenge.

'It's like a nightmare'

Ruwei Liang knows all about challenges. He opened up KungFu Chinese Restaurant, in the Airport Heights neighbourhood of St. John's, during the pandemic (new window). Since then, the shortage of workers has hit the business hard.

It's like a nightmare, he said. Liang closed the dine-in portion of his business to focus on takeout orders, but even then it's a slog.

We're doing our best right now, me and my wife. Like we slave ourselves, at least 16 hours a day to keep the business running. That's what we got, only me and my wife.

Ruwei Liang knows all about challenges. He opened up KungFu Chinese Restaurant, in the Airport Heights neighbourhood of St. John's, during the pandemic (new window). Since then, the shortage of workers has hit the business hard.

It's like a nightmare, he said. Liang closed the dine-in portion of his business to focus on takeout orders, but even then it's a slog.

We're doing our best right now, me and my wife. Like we slave ourselves, at least 16 hours a day to keep the business running. That's what we got, only me and my wife.

Liang would like to bring in a professional chef to help KungFu, but has found that path — one he followed to come to Canada himself — blocked. When he arrived in the country in 2013, he did so without English, but took it upon himself to learn it and then navigate the immigration process for his permanent residency.

Ruwei Liang can only fill takeout orders at his St. John's restaurant due to lack of staff but says the immigration path to bringing in the professional chef he needs has a major road block. Photo: (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

The rules changed in 2015, he said; now, either English or French is required ahead of arrival, and has become an issue for Chinese restaurants across the province.

Almost all of us [are] facing the same problem, Liang said. We're looking for kitchen help, we are looking for cooks. But the reality is, more than 99 per cent of cooks in China don't know English at all. So how could they come to Canada to help us?

Paperwork woes

A crop of businesses across Newfoundland and Labrador have encountered other issues with the temporary foreign worker and immigration problem as they struggle to fill jobs.

With its bustling mining industry, Labrador City restaurants face a challenge to compete with that sector's high wages.

I feel we're all in the same situation, always hiring, said Danielle King, who has run a Pizza Delight in the town for six years.

To ease the burden, she brings in temporary foreign workers and their families by working with a recruiter based in St. John's. But over the years, she said, she's noticed a slowdown in processing paperwork.

Depending on where the employee is, I've waited up to 13 months. So that process is just so long, and all it's doing is hurting small business and the service industry, King told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Newfoundland and Labrador's 2021 provincial budget highlighted newcomers as key to the province's future, pledging $8 million toward a goal of 5,100 immigrants annually by 2026 (new window).

Some of that money has gone toward more staff, and more programs, including language training, says Immigration Minister Gerry Byrne. That includes a recently rolled-out job-matching program that helps connect qualified newcomers with employers in need. Ninety-one businesses have so far said they want to participate, Byrne said.

But ultimately, the federal government has final say in immigration matters, including over the language requirements causing issues for Liang.

The provincial government, we can do a lot of work to attract, to recruit, to help process immigration applications, but at the end of the day … we nominate to the fed govt would-be candidates for permanent residency, said Byrne.

Byrne said the federal department that oversees immigration only has two staff in Newfoundland and Labrador.

We'd like to see a stronger federal presence in that, to be able to assist immigrants, he said.

Help Wanted is three-part CBC Newfoundland and Labrador series examining labour shortages in the province.

CBC News with files from The St. John's Morning Show and Labrador Morning