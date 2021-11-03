Ford won’t impose COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Ontario healthcare workers

The impact of the potential departure of tens of thousands of health care workers is weighed against the small number of outbreaks that are currently active in Ontario's hospitals, Ford said in a news release.

Having looked at the evidence, our government has decided to maintain its flexible approach by leaving human resourcing decisions up to individual hospitals.

Ford said hospitals have strong enough outbreak controls at place that even when COVID-19 spreads at their facilities there is little if any impact on patient care.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is set to hold a 3:30 p.m. ET news conference to provide more details about the decision, which had been weeks in the making.

Several hospitals, including Toronto's University Health Network, have already put mandatory vaccination policies in place.

More to come.

