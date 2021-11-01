Cost of dairy products could spike in Canada next year

The federal Crown corporation says the price increase is expected to be approved by provincial authorities next month and take effect Feb. 1.

The commission says the higher price processors will pay will help offset increased production costs for farmers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says feed, energy and fertilizer costs have all been particularly impacted, causing farmer revenues to fall below the cost of production.

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, says the price hike is nearly double the previous record of 4.52 per cent set in 2017.

He says the retail price of milk in grocery stores could increase as much as 10 per cent while prices for dairy products like butter, cheese and yogurt could soar as much as 15 per cent.

The Canadian Press