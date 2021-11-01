  1. Home
Bell customers report phones mistakenly fell back one hour this weekend

Bell says it is investigating

It's not clear how widespread the accidental time change is or why it happened, but Bell says it is investigating.

Photo: Radio-Canada / Michel Bolduc

RCI

Some Bell customers reported that their smartphone fell back an hour over the weekend, a week before the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Some of our mobility clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phone this morning, the company told CBC News in an emailed statement. Our teams are investigating the situation in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.

It's not clear how widespread the outage is or why it happened.

Clocks are supposed to fall back by one hour on the night of Nov. 7 this year due to the end of Daylight Saving Time.

CBC News

