One-night love affair: Bryan Adams to ring in 2022 with Vancouver New Year’s Eve Party

The Summer of '69 singer plans to usher in 2022 with an arena show dubbed the Bryan Adams New Year's Eve Party, alongside fellow Vancouverites Mother Mother and 54-40.

Live Nation is billing the show at Rogers Arena as the biggest New Year's Eve celebration in Vancouver in decades.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 29 with prices starting at $20.21.

The announcement comes after the B.C. Public Health Office lifted capacity restrictions (new window) this week, making it possible to hold full capacity shows at live event spaces.

Adams will play the New Year's Eve concert after wrapping up a six-show residency in Las Vegas next month. He'll embark on a European tour in January to promote his upcoming studio album So Happy it Hurts, due in March.

The acclaimed indie rock outfit Mother Mother is coming off a sudden explosion in popularity on TikTok, where users embraced songs from their 2008 album O My Heart, including the track Hayloft.

Meanwhile, Canadian rock veterans 54-40 boast a library stacked with familiar tunes, including Ocean Pearl, I Go Blind, One Day In Your Life, and Casual Viewin'.

The show will be a salute to Vancouver's talent and legacy, shared across generations of music and fans, and a celebration of a long overdue return to the experience of live events, Live Nation said in its release.

The Canadian Press