Comedian who mocked disabled child singer did not breach limits of free speech: Supreme Court

In a 5-4 split decision, the top court ruled Friday that while comedian Mike Ward's act ridiculed Jérémy Gabriel, a young man with Treacher Collins Syndrome, he was not chosen as a target because of his disability, but rather because of his fame.

In its ruling, the court found that Ward's jokes did not seek to incite others to mock Gabriel and he cannot be blamed for the actions of Gabriel's classmates and others who parroted the jokes.

The impugned comments … were made by a career comedian known for this type of humour. They exploited, rightly or wrongly, a feeling of discomfort in order to entertain, but they did little more than that, the majority judgment found.

The four justices that disagreed with the majority ruling found that Gabriel's right to dignity was violated and said in their dissenting decision that Ward's appeal should be dismissed.

The Supreme Court of Canada will deliver its decision today in the case of Mike Ward, the Quebec comedian found guilty of discrimination under Quebec's human rights charter for mocking a disabled child singer for years in his stand-up comedy shows.

In 2016, Ward was ordered to pay $35,000 in moral and punitive damages for comments he made about Jérémy Gabriel, a young man with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a congenital disorder characterized by skull and facial abnormalities.

The ruling will be significant because it will have to strike a balance between a person's right to live in dignity and the right to free speech.

Gabriel became famous after singing for well-known public figures such as Céline Dion and was even flown to Rome to sing for Pope Benedict in 2006.

In 2012, when Gabriel was 15 and still a high school student in Quebec, his family filed a complaint against Ward with Quebec's Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission, which referred the matter to a human rights tribunal.

The family told the tribunal that Ward, who has been a comedian in Quebec since 1993, violated Gabriel's dignity, honour and reputation by making a series of demeaning jokes about him.

From September 2010 to March 2013, Ward had a live show called Mike Ward s'eXpose in which he ridiculed so-called sacred cows — people Ward said are not generally laughed at because they are rich, influential or weak.

According to the human rights tribunal's judgment, Ward described Gabriel in his live shows as little Jérémy and the kid with the sub-woofer on his head.

Mocking Gabriel's mother

Ward told his audience that people who don't like Gabriel's singing voice should give him a break because he's dying, let him live out his dream. He also joked about wanting to drown him five years later because he's still not dead!

The tribunal's judgment also said that in three years, the live show was presented 230 times and sold approximately 135,000 tickets.

Ward also made a series of online videos featuring Gabriel, describing him as the ugly singing kid, mocking him because his mouth does not shut completely — a symptom of his condition — and insinuating that his mother used his money to buy herself luxury goods.

The Supreme Court of Canada will rule today on whether comedian Mike Ward breached the limits of free speech. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Ryan Remiorz

Ward has said that he draws a distinction between persecution of an individual and an artistic work produced for a consenting audience, and that he has contributed to fundraisers that help people with disabilities.

Since being born prematurely in 1996, Gabriel has undergone 23 operations and has been hospitalized on numerous occasions for complications related to his condition.

Treacher Collins Syndrome left Gabriel with severe deafness that was reversed at age six when he had a bone-anchored hearing aid implanted. The device restored up to 90 per cent of his hearing, allowing him to become a singer.

'It made me think my life is worth less than another's'

Gabriel's representatives told the tribunal that he first became aware that he was being mocked by Ward in 2010, when he was still in high school. The tribunal heard that he felt disgusted and hurt because people were laughing at his physical appearance.

The tribunal heard that Gabriel grew despondent, contemplated suicide and sought psychiatric help to cope with the ridicule he experienced from other students.

I was 12 or 13 when I saw those videos, Gabriel told the tribunal. I didn't have maturity to be strong in the face of this — I lost confidence and hope. It made me think my life is worth less than another's because I'm handicapped.

The tribunal ruled in Gabriel's favour in 2016, awarding him $25,000 for moral damages and another $10,000 for punitive damages. Gabriel's mother was awarded $5,000 for moral damages and another $2,000 for punitive damages.

Ward appealed the decision and in 2019 the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled in a 2-1 decision that Ward's comments compromised the young performer's right to safeguard of his dignity and could not be justified, even in a society where freedom of expression is valued.

The court gave Ward a partial victory by quashing the tribunal's order awarding damages to Gabriel's mother, finding that she was not subjected to discrimination.

The dissenting judge wrote that she disagreed with the tribunal's conclusion that the comments were discriminatory.

Peter Zimonjic (new window) · CBC News