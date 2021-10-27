2 B.C. doctors linked to website selling bogus mask and vaccine exemption ’certificates’

CBC News has obtained a four-page declaration certificate of medical exemption including psychosocial conditions that was purportedly signed by Dr. Stephen Malthouse and produced through a service called EnableAir.com.

That website appears to be connected to another B.C. doctor, Dr. Gwyllyn Goddard, whose medical licence is temporarily inactive.

A copy of the same certificate has been sent to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. and they are investigating, CBC has confirmed.

A spokesperson for B.C.'s Health Ministry did not answer direct questions about EnableAir.com, but confirmed there is no such thing as an exemption certificate for either masks or vaccines.

EnableAir.com (new window) promises authentic medical exemptions, including QR codes, for people who are concerned with totalitarian mainstream narratives, and advertises the services of five unnamed Canadian physicians.

It's not clear how much the service costs, but the website warns prospective customers to "mentally prepare for the invoice (new window)."

The certificate allegedly signed by Malthouse includes a two-page preamble invoking the Canadian Human Rights Act, the Constitution, the UN's Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights and the Nuremberg Code.

It doesn't offer any specifics about why the bearer should be exempted from mask and vaccine mandates, but offers a long list of possible reasons, including vaccine allergies but also HIV, autism, impaired social development, asthma, eczema, migraines and personal belief.

Doctor already faces discipline related to COVID-19

The contact information displayed on the certificate obtained by CBC matches publicly listed contact information for Goddard. The Kelowna post office box is connected to his cannabis consulting firm (new window), CanaBC Services Ltd., and the fax number is listed on his personal website (new window).

Goddard did not respond to emailed questions or text messages, and hung up on a reporter when contacted by phone. The full contents of EnableAir.com were taken offline within hours of that phone call.

Neither Malthouse nor his lawyer, Rocco Galati of Toronto, responded to questions about the certificate.

EnableAir.com advertises that 50 per cent of post-administrative fees will be donated to Galati and the Constitutional Rights Centre, an organization he founded. However, Galati told CBC he has no connection to the website.

There's a very short list of acceptable reasons for an exemption or deferral from a COVID-19 vaccine, including a history of anaphylactic reactions to both mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and adenovirus vector vaccines like AstraZeneca.

Ontario's College of Physicians and Surgeons has barred three doctors from issuing mask and vaccine exemptions in recent weeks. A spokesperson for that college said he couldn't comment on any possible connection to EnableAir.com.

But one of those physicians, Dr. Patrick Phillips (new window), has promoted EnableAir.com on social media (new window).

Another has a B.C. connection — Dr. Rochagne Kilian (new window) previously worked in Williams Lake, and held a medical licence in this province from 2009 to 2014.

Oetter said while the rules are slightly different in B.C., similar restrictions could be placed on doctors here if evidence suggested they were providing fraudulent exemptions.

