Liberal sources tell CBC News they are expecting significant promotions and demotions in a cabinet shuffle that will include the heads of multiple senior portfolios ahead of Parliament's return late next month. Two to three current ministers are expected to be dropped from the cabinet entirely, sources also said.

The next cabinet will be sworn during a ceremony at Rideau Hall at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The next cabinet will be sworn during a ceremony at Rideau Hall at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Long-time environmental activist Steven Guilbeault, who has worked with groups such as Equiterre and Greenpeace, will be Canada's next minister of the environment and climate change following his previous posting as heritage minister.

Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault arrives for a cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa on Nov. 20, 2019. This time around he'll be taking the oath as environment minister, sources say. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Sean Kilpatrick

His appointment comes just days ahead of the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow (COP26), where world leaders will meet to to discuss the climate crisis.

Sources also said embattled Harjit Sajjan will be losing his job as national defence minister amid a growing sexual misconduct crisis in the military and will be receiving a new portfolio in today's shuffle.

Trudeau is expected to select a woman as Canada's next defence minister. Anita Anand, who raised her profile as minister of public services and procurement during the pandemic, is considered one of the top candidates for the job.

Patty Hajdu will also be moved to a new job, say sources. She took on the job as health minister just months before the pandemic. There are plans to add a second junior minister to the health portfolio.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand is rumoured to get a promotion in today's cabinet shuffle. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Adrian Wyld

At least one senior minister will be sitting in the same spot at the cabinet table. Trudeau has previously said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland has agreed to remain in both roles.

Gender parity, regional questions

Trudeau has already said the cabinet will have both gender parity and what he has called proper regional distribution. That commitment to gender parity and the loss of four women ministers is part of the catalyst for several of the changes expected to be revealed today.

Ministers Maryam Monsef, Bernadette Jordan and Deb Schulte were all defeated in September's election while Catherine McKenna, the minister of infrastructure and communities and the former environment minister, did not seek re-election.

Politics-watchers say an MP from Alberta is very likely to get a seat at the cabinet table as political tensions between Ottawa and the province continue to flare on issues including climate change and equalization.

Trudeau has two Albertans to choose from: Randy Boissonnault in Edmonton Centre and George Chahal in Calgary Skyview, although the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is investigating the latter following a doorbell camera recording of him removing an opponent's flyer and replacing it with one of his own (new window).

WATCH | Trudeau to unveil new cabinet Tuesday:

CBC News with files from David Cochrane and Nick Boisvert