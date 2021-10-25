Trudeau to meet with Dutch PM in the Netherlands ahead of G20, COP26 summits

The Prime Minister's Office said in a release today that Trudeau will travel to The Hague Friday to meet with Rutte and other Dutch representatives to discuss shared priorities between Canada and the Netherlands.

Canada and the Netherlands have a strong and dynamic relationship created by our bonds in WWII, close people-to-people ties, and a shared commitment to democracy, climate action, human rights and equality, Trudeau said in the release.

With the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, we have had the opportunity to collaborate further and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. Together we will build a better future for our people and our countries.

Trudeau will visit the Netherlands, Rome, Scotland

Rutte addressed Parliament in 2018 (new window), where he spoke of the deep connection the Dutch people feel for Canada for its role in liberating the Netherlands during the Second World War and honoured the 7,600 Canadian soldiers killed in the campaign.

We are forever grateful to those brave Canadian soldiers who carried the light of freedom to our country in its darkest hour, Rutte said at the time. This, we will never forget.

WATCH | Dutch PM discusses the shared values of Canada and the Netherlands:

Trudeau will then travel to Rome for the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit on Oct. 30 and 31.

He is expected to discuss Canada's contributions to the global COVID-19 pandemic response and economic recovery, according to the PMO, as well as efforts to reduce pollution.

Highlighting Canada's climate actions

After that, the prime minister is off to Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 summit on Nov. 1 and 2.

His office says he will work with leaders to accelerate global climate action to cut pollution and hit the targets in the Paris climate agreement.

Trudeau is also expected to highlight Canada's climate actions.

Have questions about COP26 or climate science, policy or politics?

This includes setting a strengthened 2030 emissions reduction target, putting a price on pollution, passing legislation to require net-zero emissions by 2050, and doubling Canada's financial contribution to support climate action in developing countries, the release states.

At an international climate summit in April, Trudeau said Canada would slash greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels (new window) by 2030 — a more ambitious target than its previous goal of cutting emissions by 30 per cent by that time.

Earlier today, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and his German counterpart released a report concluding that richer countries have failed to deliver on a promise to send $100 billion US a year (new window) to poorer countries to help them fight climate change.

Wilkinson said the developed world has eroded trust by falling well short of the commitment.

